IPL 2021: Samson's RR aims to keep playoff hopes alive against SRH

It may be a clash between the basement dwellers at the IPL, but Rajasthan Royals can still afford to dream of a place in the playoffs, unlike its rival on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals, however, have to come up with an improved show, especially with the bat, at the Dubai International Stadium against a team that hasn’t much to play for, besides pride.

In the team’s last match, against Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi, the Royals batting had failed. Chasing 155, skipper Sanju Samson made an unbeaten 70, but nobody else managed 20.

While the captain’s return to form must please the Royals team management, more runs are required at the top of the order from the likes of Liam Livingstone, David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal, to back what has looked a fine bowling attack. Pacers Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi have impressed during this the second phase of the tournament.

They should be hoping to continue their good work, against an SRH batting line-up that could not chase down 126 against Punjab Kings on Sunday at Sharjah. David Warner, who hardly looks one of the most successful batsmen of the IPL that he is, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey should surely want to come up with some good knocks before the SRH campaign is over.

Rashid Khan has been impressive with the ball, but he could do with more support. SRH could take heart from the fine all-round show from Jason Holder against Punjab, though.