IPL 2021: In-form CSK, recharged KKR aim to keep winning run going

The long break between the two phases of the Indian Premier League has not affected Chennai Super Kings, as it has hit the ground running with two wins from two matches so far in the UAE.

As it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, CSK will walk in with a real chance of sealing a playoff berth if it can get its eighth win of the season.

In the first two matches, CSK was outplayed in the first ten overs but managed to quickly turn the tide in the remaining 30 overs to post comfortable wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK bowling consultant Eric Simmons highlighted the team’s aggressive approach to batting as a reason for its good run this year.



“I think the biggest difference is the aggression in our batting. We have come out a lot more aggressive than we did last time (in 2020),” said Simmons after the win against RCB on Friday.

Like CSK, KKR also has started the UAE-leg of the tournament with convincing wins over RCB and MI after just two wins from seven matches during the first phase in India.



The Kolkata side has the resources to be competitive with an explosive batting line-up that can take on the CSK medium pacers who rely on swing more than outright pace. Another advantage for KKR is that it has played its first two matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and should have a better read on the conditions.