IPL 2022: CSK below par in all departments, says Fleming

Seven losses in 10 games. Chennai Super Kings’ result summary so far in the Indian Premier League’s 15th edition suggests that the team has been mediocre, with the X-factor missing. Head coach Stephen Fleming had no qualms in admitting the team has been “below par” in all departments.

“Our fielding at times, the catches we dropped is of concern. We are not far away, in a lot of games you can say we were really close to winning them. We had the games taken away or we were not good enough to get across the line,” Fleming said on Sunday night after CSK failed to cross the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“But that’s usually the story of the competition if you are just off. All three departments have been below par.”

‘Off-balance’

Deepak Chahar was ruled out due to an injury he suffered in the lead-up to IPL, and Adam Milne hurt himself early on in the tournament. While the inexperienced Indian pacers have put their best foot forward, the experienced batting order has failed to deliver consistently.

According to Fleming, the lack of balance in the team was the primary reason for its poor performance, with the title defence all but over. “We had a couple of players we had in our plans whom we lost early on, so we looked at bringing young players in, probably, a little bit ahead of their times,” Fleming said.

“Mukesh Choudhury has developed well, Simarjeet is getting an opportunity here. But we just have been off balance and competition is as tight as this, that can be the difference.”