Delhi Capitals needs seven players from IPL auction for more balance - Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad in the IPL auction on February 12 and 13, according to assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Delhi Capitals has retained four players - wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

“As coaches, we always want a balanced team, we want that core,” Amre said.

“The best thing we have done is that we have kept four key players in our squad, we’ve got a top-order batter, we’ve got a wicketkeeper-batter, we have got an all-rounder, and a quick bowler, so we have done the basics right. Now, we want to get seven players who can give us more balance basically, that’s our important goal, and that’s the challenge, to be honest,” he added.

‘Big challenge’

This season, two more teams will play the IPL - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

“This mega auction is always a big challenge, especially when two new teams are there. We know that there will be a lot of competition, we know that some franchises will be having more money, and that's when all the expertise and all the auction experience will count,” said Amre.

Delhi Capitals heads into the auction with the lowest prize purse of ₹47.5 crore.

As the DC think-tank carries out its preparations in full swing, mock auctions were important to be better prepared for the real auction, felt Amre.

“It is done to understand the psyche of other owners, what they will go for, what they are missing, and ultimately it comes down to what we want. To be honest, what we want and how we are going to get it, is the whole purpose of doing mock auctions,” he said.