IPL 2022 IPL IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals players under quarantine after COVID-19 scare The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 18 April, 2022 11:15 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. - PTI Team Sportstar MUMBAI 18 April, 2022 11:15 IST The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.A couple of days after its physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus, it is understood that another member of the team have tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo RT-PCR.As a precautionary measure, the players have been under quarantine in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture.