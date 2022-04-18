IPL

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals players under quarantine after COVID-19 scare

The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 18 April, 2022 11:15 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 18 April, 2022 11:15 IST

The COVID-19 scare has hit Delhi Capitals, forcing the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

A couple of days after its physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus, it is understood that another member of the team have tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo RT-PCR.

As a precautionary measure, the players have been under quarantine in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture. 

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App