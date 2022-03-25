IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs Most fours by a batsman in IPL: Top 10 list IPL: Here are the top 10 batsmen with most fours in the history of the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan leads the tally with 654 fours. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 13:06 IST Shikhar Dhawan has racked up 500-plus runs in each of his last three IPL seasons. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 13:06 IST Who are the top 10 four-hitters in IPL? Here's the top-10 list of batsmen with most fours ahead of IPL 2022. Shikhar DhawanMATCHES: 192 | INNINGS: 191 | FOURS: 654TEAMS: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL Virat KohliMATCHES: 207 | INNINGS: 199 | FOURS: 546TEAM: Royal Challengers Bangalore What is 'Mankading' in cricket - the law, rules and changes David WarnerMATCHES: 150 | INNINGS: 150 | FOURS: 525TEAMS: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history Suresh RainaMATCHES: 205 | INNINGS: 200 | FOURS: 506TEAMS: Gujarat Lions, Chennai Super Kings Most sixes by a batsman in IPL: Top 10 list Gautam GambhirMATCHES: 154 | INNINGS: 152 | FOURS: 492TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals IPL: Five overseas players who struggled to justify their price tag Rohit SharmaMATCHES: 213 | INNINGS: 208 | FOURS: 491TEAMS: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers IPL 2022: Three uncapped overseas who could have huge impact Robin UthappaMATCHES: 193 | INNINGS: 186 | FOURS: 462TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Five overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022 Ajinkya RahaneMATCHES: 151 | INNINGS: 141 | FOURS: 417TEAMS: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians Six Indian players who could make a huge impact in IPL 2022 AB de VilliersMATCHES: 184 | INNINGS: 170 | FOURS: 413TEAMS: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022: The 10 captains leading the charge Chris GayleMATCHES: 142 | INNINGS: 141 | FOURS: 404TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :