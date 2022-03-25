FAQs

Most fours by a batsman in IPL: Top 10 list

IPL: Here are the top 10 batsmen with most fours in the history of the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan leads the tally with 654 fours.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 13:06 IST

Shikhar Dhawan has racked up 500-plus runs in each of his last three IPL seasons.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 13:06 IST

Who are the top 10 four-hitters in IPL? Here's the top-10 list of batsmen with most fours ahead of IPL 2022. 

Shikhar Dhawan

MATCHES: 192 | INNINGS: 191 | FOURS: 654

TEAMS: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers

Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL  

Virat Kohli

MATCHES: 207 | INNINGS: 199 | FOURS: 546

TEAM: Royal Challengers Bangalore

What is 'Mankading' in cricket - the law, rules and changes  

David Warner

MATCHES: 150 | INNINGS: 150 | FOURS: 525

TEAMS: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history  

Suresh Raina

MATCHES: 205 | INNINGS: 200 | FOURS: 506

TEAMS: Gujarat Lions, Chennai Super Kings

Most sixes by a batsman in IPL: Top 10 list  

Gautam Gambhir

MATCHES: 154 | INNINGS: 152 | FOURS: 492

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals

IPL: Five overseas players who struggled to justify their price tag  

Rohit Sharma

MATCHES: 213 | INNINGS: 208 | FOURS: 491

TEAMS: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers

IPL 2022: Three uncapped overseas who could have huge impact  

Robin Uthappa

MATCHES: 193 | INNINGS: 186 | FOURS: 462

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Five overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022  

Ajinkya Rahane

MATCHES: 151 | INNINGS: 141 | FOURS: 417

TEAMS: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians

Six Indian players who could make a huge impact in IPL 2022  

AB de Villiers

MATCHES: 184 | INNINGS: 170 | FOURS: 413

TEAMS: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022: The 10 captains leading the charge  

Chris Gayle

MATCHES: 142 | INNINGS: 141 | FOURS: 404

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App