Most sixes by a batsman in IPL history: Top 10 list

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the 15th edition of the IPL.

Who are the top 10 six-hitters in IPL?

Chris Gayle

Matches: 142, Innings: 141, SIXES: 357

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings

AB de Villiers

MATCHES: 184, INNINGS: 170, SIXES: 251

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Delhi Capitals

Rohit Sharma

MATCHES: 213, INNINGS: 208, SIXES: 227

Teams: Mumbai Indians,Deccan Chargers

MS Dhoni

MATCHES: 220, INNINGS: 193, SIXES: 219

Teams: Chennai Super Kings,Rising Pune Supergiant

Kieron Pollard

MATCHES: 178, INNINGS: 160, SIXES: 214

Team: Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli

MATCHES: 207, INNINGS: 199, SIXES: 210

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Suresh Raina

MATCHES: 205, INNINGS: 200, SIXES: 203

Teams: Chennai Super Kings,Gujarat Lions

David Warner

MATCHES: 150, INNINGS: 150, SIXES: 201

Teams: Delhi Capitals,Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shane Watson

MATCHES: 145, INNINGS: 141, SIXES: 190

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Chennai Super Kings,Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa

MATCHES: 193, INNINGS: 186, SIXES: 168

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Kolkata Knight Riders,Chennai Super Kings,Rajasthan Royals,Mumbai Indians,Pune Warriors India