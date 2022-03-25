IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs Most sixes by a batsman in IPL history: Top 10 list IPL: Here are the top 10 batsmen with most sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League. Chris Gayle leads the tally with 357 maximums. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 10:55 IST Chris Gayle has hit the highest number of sixes in the IPL. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 10:55 IST Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the 15th edition of the IPL. Who are the top 10 six-hitters in IPL?Chris GayleMatches: 142, Innings: 141, SIXES: 357Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings IPL: Five overseas players who struggled to justify their price tag AB de VilliersMATCHES: 184, INNINGS: 170, SIXES: 251Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Delhi Capitals IPL 2022: Three uncapped overseas who could have huge impact Rohit SharmaMATCHES: 213, INNINGS: 208, SIXES: 227Teams: Mumbai Indians,Deccan Chargers Five overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022 MS DhoniMATCHES: 220, INNINGS: 193, SIXES: 219Teams: Chennai Super Kings,Rising Pune Supergiant Six Indian players who could make a huge impact in IPL 2022 Kieron PollardMATCHES: 178, INNINGS: 160, SIXES: 214Team: Mumbai Indians IPL 2022: The 10 captains leading the charge Virat KohliMATCHES: 207, INNINGS: 199, SIXES: 210Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Suresh RainaMATCHES: 205, INNINGS: 200, SIXES: 203Teams: Chennai Super Kings,Gujarat Lions IPL 2022: Nice environment around Delhi Capitals shows in its success, says Ajit Agarkar David WarnerMATCHES: 150, INNINGS: 150, SIXES: 201Teams: Delhi Capitals,Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022: Tokyo Olympics medallists to be feted ahead of opener Shane WatsonMATCHES: 145, INNINGS: 141, SIXES: 190Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Chennai Super Kings,Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022: Mitchell, Coulter-Nile look forward to a Royal experience at RR Robin UthappaMATCHES: 193, INNINGS: 186, SIXES: 168Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore,Kolkata Knight Riders,Chennai Super Kings,Rajasthan Royals,Mumbai Indians,Pune Warriors India Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :