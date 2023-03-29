FAQs

IPL: Orange Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League, from 2008 to 2022

Indian Premier League: Here is the season-wise list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 15:56 IST
29 March, 2023 15:56 IST
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals won the Orange Cap in 2022.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals won the Orange Cap in 2022.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

The batter with the most runs in a season wins the Orange Cap.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler amassed 863 runs to win the Orange Cap in 2022. The English batter slammed four centuries and as many fifties to guide his team to its first final in 14 years.

ORANGE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamRuns AverageStrike rate50 100HS
2022Jos ButtlerRR86357.53149.0544116
2021Ruturaj GaikwadCSK 635 45.35136.2641101*
2020KL RahulPBKS67055.83129.3451132*
2019David WarnerSRH69269.20143.8781100
2018Kane WilliamsonSRH73552.50142.448084
2017David WarnerSRH64158.27141.8141126
2016Virat KohliRCB97381.08152.0374113
2015David WarnerSRH56243.23156.547091
2014Robin UthappaKKR66044.00137.785083
2013 Michael HusseyCSK73352.35129.506095
2012Chris GayleRCB73361.08160.7471128
2011Chris GayleRCB60867.55183.1332107
2010Sachin TendulkarMI61847.53132.615089
2009Matthew HaydenCSK57252.00144.815089
2008Shaun MarshKXIP61668.44139.6851115

