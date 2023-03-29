FAQs

IPL: Purple Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League, from 2008 to 2022

Indian Premier League: Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 16:23 IST
29 March, 2023 16:23 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals won the Purple Cap in 2022.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals won the Purple Cap in 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Indian Premier League: Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

The bowler with the most wickets in a season wins the Purple Cap.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals scalped 27 wickets to win the Purple Cap in 2022. The India leggie registered the best figures of 5 for 40 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring encounter to lead his team to a seven-run win.

Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamMatchesWicketsAverageStrike rateEconomyBBI
2022Yuzvendra ChahalRR172719.5115.117.755/40
2021Harshal PatelRCB153214.3410.568.145/27
2020Kagiso RabadaDC173018.2613.308.344/24
2019Imran TahirCSK172616.5714.846.694/12
2018Andrew TyeKXIP142418.6614.008.004/16
2017Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH142614.1912.007.055/19
2016Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH172321.3017.207.424/29
2015Dwayne BravoCSK172616.3812.008.143/22
2014Mohit Sharma CSK162319.6514.008.394/14
2013Dwayne BravoCSK183215.5311.707.954/42
2012Morne MorkelDD162518.1215.107.194/20
2011Lasith MalingaMI162813.3913.505.955/13
2010Pragyan OjhaDC162120.4216.807.293/26
2009RP SinghDC162318.1315.506.984/22
2008Sohail TanvirRR112212.0911.226.466/14

Read more stories on FAQs.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players

RCB vs LSG predicted XI, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head stats

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us