IPL: Purple Cap Winners list in Indian Premier League, from 2008 to 2022

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

The bowler with the most wickets in a season wins the Purple Cap.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals scalped 27 wickets to win the Purple Cap in 2022. The India leggie registered the best figures of 5 for 40 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring encounter to lead his team to a seven-run win.

Here is the season-wise list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST