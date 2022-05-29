IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs Full list of Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winners in the IPL IPL 2022 Final: Here's the list of all the players who have won the Man of the Tournament (MVP) award in the Indian Premier League since 2008. Team Sportstar Ahmedabad 29 May, 2022 17:52 IST Jos Buttler leads the fantasy points' chart in 2022. - IPL Team Sportstar Ahmedabad 29 May, 2022 17:52 IST The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is given to the cricketer who accumulates the most fantasy points over an entire season. According to the points system, every four hit is equal to 2.5 points. Every six hit and wicket taken is equal to 3.5 points each. Every dot ball bowled gets 1 point. Every catch taken and stumping done are equal to 2.5 points each.Prior to 2013, the award was called the 'Man of the Tournament'.Shane Watson won the title in the inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel are the only Indian players to have been honoured.Here's a look at all the 14 winners since 2008.MOST VALUABLE PLAYERSIPL 2008: Shane Watson (RR)IPL 2009: Adam Gilchrist (DCh)IPL 2010: Sachin Tendulkar (MI)IPL 2011: Chris Gayle (RCB)IPL 2012: Sunil Narine (KKR)IPL 2013: Shane Watson (RR)IPL 2014: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)IPL 2015: Andre Russell (KKR)IPL 2016: Virat Kohli (RCB)IPL 2017: Ben Stokes (RPSG)IPL 2018: Sunil Narine (KKR)IPL 2019: Andre Russell (KKR)IPL 2020: Jofra Archer (RR)IPL 2021: Harshal Patel (RCB)IPL 2022: Jos Buttler* (RR; leading with 375 points)* DCh - Deccan Chargers Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :