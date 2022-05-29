Full list of Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winners in the IPL

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is given to the cricketer who accumulates the most fantasy points over an entire season. According to the points system, every four hit is equal to 2.5 points. Every six hit and wicket taken is equal to 3.5 points each. Every dot ball bowled gets 1 point. Every catch taken and stumping done are equal to 2.5 points each.

Prior to 2013, the award was called the 'Man of the Tournament'.



Shane Watson won the title in the inaugural season with the Rajasthan Royals. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel are the only Indian players to have been honoured.

Here's a look at all the 14 winners since 2008.