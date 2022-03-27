IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs RCB vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats today's match, most wickets, most runs, full squads IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS: Here are all the stats you need to know as Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2022 10:31 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will lock horns on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 27 March, 2022 10:31 IST Here are all the stats you need to know as Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. READ | IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, venues and timingsAll-time head-to-head: Overall: 28, RCB: 13, PBKS: 15 HS (RCB) vs PBKS: 226/3 LS (RCB) vs PBKS: 84/6HS (PBKS) vs RCB: 232/2 LS (PBKS) vs RCB: 88/10Last 5 matches H2H: PBKS: 3, RCB: 2Last H2H: RCB won by six runs, RCB 164/7 (20 overs), PBKS 158/6 (20 overs)READ | IPL 2022: New season, new teams, new possibilitiesRankBest BattersTeamRuns scored1.Chris GayleRCB, PBKS8732.Virat KohliRCB7413.Ab de VilliersRCB718RankBest bowlersTeamWickets Taken1. Yuzvendra ChahalRCB252. Sandeep SharmaPBKS 163. Piyush ChawlaPBKS15ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE FULL SQUADFaf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.PUNJAB KINGS FULL SQUADShikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :