IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL IPL: Ahead of IPL 2022, here are the top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in the Indian Premier League. Rashid Khan was phenomenal during his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Which bowler has the best economy rate in IPL? Here's the top-10 list of bowlers who keep the batters in check. Rashid Khan | 6.33 | Sunrisers Hyderabad Anil Kumble | 6.57 | Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn McGrath | 6.61 | Delhi DaredevilsMuttiah Muralitharan | 6.67 | Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunil Narine | 6.74 | Kolkata Knight RidersRoelof van der Merwe | 6.74 | Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore Daniel Vettori | 6.78 | Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore Varun Chakaravarthy | 6.82 | Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders Moeen Ali | 6.84 | Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers BangaloreJayant Yadav | 6.86 | Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians