Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL

IPL: Ahead of IPL 2022, here are the top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in the Indian Premier League.

25 March, 2022 12:22 IST

Rashid Khan was phenomenal during his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Which bowler has the best economy rate in IPL? Here's the top-10 list of bowlers who keep the batters in check.

Rashid Khan | 6.33 | Sunrisers Hyderabad

Anil Kumble | 6.57 | Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn McGrath | 6.61 | Delhi Daredevils

Muttiah Muralitharan | 6.67 | Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunil Narine | 6.74 | Kolkata Knight Riders

Roelof van der Merwe | 6.74 | Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Daniel Vettori | 6.78 | Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Varun Chakaravarthy | 6.82 | Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders

Moeen Ali | 6.84 | Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jayant Yadav | 6.86 | Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians

