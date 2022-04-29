IPL 2022: Titans test for misfiring RCB

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form would have given the Royal Challengers Bangalore think tank sleepless nights ahead of the side’s Indian Premier League clash against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

RCB comes on the back of two losses and Kohli, IPL’s overall leading run-getter, is yet to get a fifty in this edition. He has managed to score only 128 runs from nine matches at an average of 16.00. In his last five games, Kohli has failed to get off the mark twice and perished for single-digit scores on two occasions.

GT’s morale will be at an all-time high courtesy of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia’s Houdini act against Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday. The duo retained their sangfroid to hit 25 runs in the final over to take the team home. The Hardik Pandya-led team has now won four successive matches to move atop the standings.

The ability to pick early wickets may prove to be the difference between the two sides. With Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson spearheading the pace attack, the Titans have effected the most dismissals in the Powerplay (19).

However, RCB leads the charts when it comes to the number of runs scored (735) and wickets taken (31) in the middle overs with Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga being the key contributors.

The Titans will be expected not to tinker with their winning eleven, while the Royal Challengers may, at some point, rest Kohli. However, with captain Faf du Plessis saying, “...we still back him to turn it around” after the previous game, it may be a while until RCB experiments with a new combination up top. If the former skipper misses out, Anuj Rawat, Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror may all get a look-in.