IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 3

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? How many can you answer right in the following? At the end of the quiz, share your result on social media, too!

15 September, 2020 09:59 IST

Lakshmipathy Balaji became the first bowler to take an IPL hat-trick in 2008 against Kings XI Punjab.   -  V. GANESAN

1.Which venue hosted the 2014 IPL final?
2.Which two teams made their IPL debuts in 2011?
3.Which season(s) had the most number of hat-tricks?
4.How many English bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL?
5.Which among these teams has never been involved in a tied game?