IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 3

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? How many can you answer right in the following? At the end of the quiz, share your result on social media, too!

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2020 09:59 IST

Lakshmipathy Balaji became the first bowler to take an IPL hat-trick in 2008 against Kings XI Punjab. - V. GANESAN

1.Which venue hosted the 2014 IPL final?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
The final which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
The final which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
The final which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab saw the Knights inflict a three-wicket defeat on Punjab.

2.Which two teams made their IPL debuts in 2011?

Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India
With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Deccan Chargers
With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format.

Pune Warriors India and Rajasthan Royals
With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format.

3.Which season(s) had the most number of hat-tricks?

2014
Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. 2008: Laxmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini. 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jayadev Unadkat

2008 and 2017
Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. 2008: Laxmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini. 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jayadev Unadkat

2009 and 2013
Both 2008 and 2017 editions had three hat-tricks each. 2008: Laxmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini. 2017: Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jayadev Unadkat

4.How many English bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL?

1
Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012.

2
Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012.

3
Dimitri Mascarenhas claimed a five-wicket haul for Kings XI Punjab against Pune Warriors India in 2012.

5.Which among these teams has never been involved in a tied game?

Chennai Super Kings
Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL.

Rising Pune Supergiants
Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL.

Gujarat Lions
Rising Pune Supergiants was never involved in a tied game in its two seasons in the IPL.