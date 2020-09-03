IPL 2020: CSK can start practising from Friday - CEO

The Chennai Super Kings cricketers, sans Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, on Thursday underwent the last of their final two COVID-19 tests before they can start their practice sessions.

CSK CEO K. S. Viswanathan, talking to Sportstar from Dubai, said, “The players took the COVID tests today and the results will be out on Friday morning.” He added, “If all the results come out negative, the CSK players can start their practise sessions from Friday evening itself.”

In the first set of tests, conducted on Tuesday, all the results came out negative.

Viswanathan said Chahar and Ruturaj, infected with COVID-19, would have to clear two tests after their two-week quarantine period away from the rest of the squad before they could join the secure bio-bubble of the team. He revealed experienced off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had not yet confirmed to him the date he would be arriving in Dubai where the team was based. “I am waiting to hear from him,” he said.

Asked about Suresh Raina’s statement that he could rejoin the team during the IPL, which begins on September 19, Viswanathan replied, “No comments.”

The IPL rules may not allow a player to return to the competition once he has given a letter to the authorities stating he is pulling out of the tournament and flies back home. Particularly in the times of COVID and the subsequent quarantine periods and protocols.

Meanwhile, Chahar and Ruturaj, recovering well, are asymptomatic.