CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021: Warner takes "full responsibility" for slow batting against Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, having struggled against a potent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack during an IPL 2021 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, said he was responsible for the team's low scoring-rate during the first innings.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted. It was really slow and I found a lot of fielders and got frustrated. The way Manish (Pandey) batted was exceptional. Kane (Williamson) got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a below-par total. I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders," he said during an interview with the official broadcaster.

Warner also felt his team's inability to pick up wickets during the PowerPlay came to bite back later as SRH went on to lose the contest by seven wickets on Wednesday. He said, "We had 170 on the board but we couldn't take PowerPlay wickets and it's always tough (to stage a comeback) on a good surface like this."

The burly Australian went on to heap praise on CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis for their match-winning century stand. "Their two openers batted really well, but we fought well in the end. Felt like you could squeeze a bit after those wickets but they were always ahead in the game," Warner signed off.