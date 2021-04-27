DC vs RCB, IPL 2021: Pant feels Kohli and Co. scored 10-15 runs extra on Ahmedabad wicket

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant felt the Royal Challengers Bangalore scored between 10 to 15 runs more than the par score at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, specially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Shimron Hetmyer)played a brilliant innings and because of him we got close to the target," Pant said during an interview with the official IPL 2021 broadcaster. Chasing a target of 172, Delhi fell short by one run.

Marcus Stoinis went for 23 in the last over of the RCB innings. Pant said he decided to go with the Australian pace-bowling all-rounder for the final six balls instead of a spinner because the latter, earlier, hadn't got great purchase from the wicket.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said, "In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. We counted the overs really well. In the end, the spinners weren't getting the help which we thought they might get. I had to give the ball to Stoinis."