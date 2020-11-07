Home Interviews SRH morale high after thrilling win over RCB - Holder Jason Holder chipped in with three wickets and 24 runs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad book a spot in the second qualifier. V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 07 November, 2020 10:47 IST Jason Holder celebrates after hitting the winning runs on Friday. - BCCI/IPL V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 07 November, 2020 10:47 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad’s morale is high after the thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, all-rounder Jason Holder said at the post-match press conference on Friday.Sunrisers booked its spot in the second qualifier with a six-wicket win, Holder chipping in with a three-wicket haul and a quickfire, unbeaten 24.“We have done really well at the back-end of the tournament, gained the momentum as a unit. Different guys, different hands put up for different occasions. We gel as a unit wonderfully. We need one more big effort (against Delhi Capitals) to be in the final,” Holder said.Commenting on SRH’s bowling, Holder said the success all about planning and execution. “You have solid plans but you have to stick to them, a lot of discussions were on for certain players. It is great that everybody put his hand up and we got the skills too,” he said.ALSO READ | Williamson: It was a tricky surface to chase 132Holder was relieved to be fit enough after having struggled with injuries in the last two years. “It is good to have the body back in this shape. I had to work a little harder, fine-tune my skills and focus on the mental component,” he said.“Well, I believe execution is all about having a clear mind and being calm under pressure,” Holder said.Holder was not sure about the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the contest. “He has done really well when he got the chance to play. He is one guy who has been around for a number of years. We back him and everyone has a role to perform,” he said. Our first qualifier looked something like this #SRHvRCB #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ZRu851zfj5— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 7, 2020 Commenting on the dismissal of Virat Kohli – Holder dismissed him cheaply - cheaply in the game, Holder said the dynamics were different. “The attack [is a] really good, balanced attack,” he said.Looking ahead to the next big match against Delhi Capitals, Holder said his team just had to see what the conditions presented them for the match.Summing up the strengths of his side, Holder said, “What we have done is bat aggressively upfront with David [Warner] leading the charge, backed by Saha and earlier by Jonny [Bairstow]. We got a calm level-headed approach in the middle. Personally, it is good to come in and play and finish off the games. Even Abdul Samad, who hasn’t got the opportunities, provides depth in batting.”RCB ran out of steam after 10th game - KatichRCB’s batting unit “ran out of steam” after the 10th game which eventually led to the side’s ouster from the Indian Premier League playoffs, head coach Simon Katich said after its six-wicket defeat on Friday.“We felt we were on track till the 10-game mark heading into the last four block of games. Looking back, we think we ran out of a bit of steam probably with the bat and that’s one area that faded a bit after a really good start to the tournament,” Katich said during the post-match press conference.He gave due credit to Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers who restricted them to a below-par score. “Credit to Sunrisers, they squeezed us beautifully and then we were always playing catch-up. We felt if we could get 150, we could be in the game with two leggies (Yuzvendra Cgahal and Adam Zampa) in the team. The wicket was slow and offering a bit of turn. To stack our batting and get 130 was disappointing,” he said.Captain Virat Kohli opened the innings in the Eliminator and Katich was asked whether tinkering too much with the combination brought about his team’s downfall.“Look it was settled,” the head coach said.“Aaron Finch didn’t get dropped till the 11th game. In terms of settled combination, we did do that for first 10 games and unfortunately Finchy didn’t get the runs we expected. Josh Phillippe came in, got an opportunity and going into playoffs we thought Virat will open and unfortunately, it didn’t work. We didn’t chop and change too much like in the past and the only changes were forced one due to form,” he said.Katich praised young Devdutt Padikkal, who got nearly 500 runs in his first IPL season.“A great sign for the future is Devdutt Padikkal. He was magnificent at the top of the order. It is a tough job for young man in his first season. He played some great knocks to set us up. With the ball, Washington Sundar did a great job for us. [Mohammed] Siraj showed some good signs with the new ball at the back-end. Hopefully, they will all get better during the next season."Katich, however, made it clear that the middle and lower-order would need to contribute more under pressure. "Coming and trying to get those boundaries, score 10 runs an over. We have given some guys opportunity to see what they can do and hopefully, we will continue to do that in future."