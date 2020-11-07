SRH morale high after thrilling win over RCB - Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s morale is high after the thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, all-rounder Jason Holder said at the post-match press conference on Friday.

Sunrisers booked its spot in the second qualifier with a six-wicket win, Holder chipping in with a three-wicket haul and a quickfire, unbeaten 24.

“We have done really well at the back-end of the tournament, gained the momentum as a unit. Different guys, different hands put up for different occasions. We gel as a unit wonderfully. We need one more big effort (against Delhi Capitals) to be in the final,” Holder said.

Commenting on SRH’s bowling, Holder said the success all about planning and execution. “You have solid plans but you have to stick to them, a lot of discussions were on for certain players. It is great that everybody put his hand up and we got the skills too,” he said.

ALSO READ | Williamson: It was a tricky surface to chase 132

Holder was relieved to be fit enough after having struggled with injuries in the last two years. “It is good to have the body back in this shape. I had to work a little harder, fine-tune my skills and focus on the mental component,” he said.

“Well, I believe execution is all about having a clear mind and being calm under pressure,” Holder said.

Holder was not sure about the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the contest. “He has done really well when he got the chance to play. He is one guy who has been around for a number of years. We back him and everyone has a role to perform,” he said.

Commenting on the dismissal of Virat Kohli – Holder dismissed him cheaply - cheaply in the game, Holder said the dynamics were different. “The attack [is a] really good, balanced attack,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next big match against Delhi Capitals, Holder said his team just had to see what the conditions presented them for the match.

Summing up the strengths of his side, Holder said, “What we have done is bat aggressively upfront with David [Warner] leading the charge, backed by Saha and earlier by Jonny [Bairstow]. We got a calm level-headed approach in the middle. Personally, it is good to come in and play and finish off the games. Even Abdul Samad, who hasn’t got the opportunities, provides depth in batting.”