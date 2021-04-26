SRH vs DC, IPL 2021: Dhawan feels match shouldn't have gone into Super Over

Delhi Capitals (DC) acting captain Shikhar Dhawan said although the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was "thrilling", it shouldn't have gone into a Super Over.

"It was a thrilling game and shouldn't have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes but that's part of the journey.

SUPER OVER HIGHLIGHTS - As it happened

"I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh (Khan) got hit [in the 19th over], we should have contained them. But, it's part of the game. We were dominating the game whole time. Shouldn't have let it go that way in the end," said Dhawan after DC got the better of SRH in a Super Over on Sunday, the game having ended in a tie.

Warner's side had posted 8/0 in the Super Over initially but a review by the third umpire later saw him deduct one from SRH's total for the skipper's "short run".

"Those little things make a huge impact. I am glad that David (Warner) didn't complete that run. We got the edge over that and ended up winning the game," Dhawan said.

DC will play its next leg in Ahmedabad starting Tuesday and Dhawan said he is looking forward to the prospect of playing on a better wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He said, "Absolutely, looking forward for it [next leg] and glad that the wicket's going to be a bit more better than this one. We are playing nice as a team. We are not depending on one player."