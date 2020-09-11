IPL 2020 IPL IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar resumes training with Chennai Super Kings Right-arm fast bowler Chahar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered and is raring to go against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener. S.Dinakar Chennai 11 September, 2020 21:37 IST Deepak Chahar at the ICC Academy in Dubai. - Twitter/@ChennaiIPL S.Dinakar Chennai 11 September, 2020 21:37 IST Chennai Super Kings received a shot in its arm when its go-to swing bowler, both at the beginning and at the Death, Deepak Chahar, trained with the team in Dubai on Friday.Chahar had recovered fully from Covid-19 and passed the BCCI’s cardiovascular tests and a subsequent Covid test by the Board. Earlier he had tested negative twice.CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, “Yes, it is a great piece of news to us. Chahar has done well for us in the past.”READ: Understanding the Indian Premier League's financial leversViswanathan also dismissed rumours that CSK was eyeing England’s in-form Dawid Malan as a replacement for Suresh Raina. He said, “First we have our full quota of foreign players and cannot buy an extra player. Secondly, Raina is an Indian player and we, according to IPL rules, are not permitted to take a foreign player instead of him.”And Viswanathan also said all the foreign players, bought by CSK, were committed, at this point, to play for the franchise this season. “All are available and none has pulled out so far.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos