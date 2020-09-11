IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar resumes training with Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings received a shot in its arm when its go-to swing bowler, both at the beginning and at the Death, Deepak Chahar, trained with the team in Dubai on Friday.

Chahar had recovered fully from Covid-19 and passed the BCCI’s cardiovascular tests and a subsequent Covid test by the Board. Earlier he had tested negative twice.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, “Yes, it is a great piece of news to us. Chahar has done well for us in the past.”

Viswanathan also dismissed rumours that CSK was eyeing England’s in-form Dawid Malan as a replacement for Suresh Raina. He said, “First we have our full quota of foreign players and cannot buy an extra player. Secondly, Raina is an Indian player and we, according to IPL rules, are not permitted to take a foreign player instead of him.”

And Viswanathan also said all the foreign players, bought by CSK, were committed, at this point, to play for the franchise this season. “All are available and none has pulled out so far.”