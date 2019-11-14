IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals trades Dhawal Kulkarni to Mumbai Indians

Dhawal Kulkarni will now play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League after being traded by Rajasthan Royals.

The Mumbai fast bowler began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and represented the side from 2008 to 2013. He played 33 matches for MI and is ninth on the list of its leading wicket-takers (36 wickets). Overall, he is 10 short of completing 100 IPL matches and is 14 short of capturing 100 IPL wickets.

Earlier today, Delhi Capitals successfully roped in Ajinkya Rahane from the Royals for the 2020 season. India's Test vice-captain represented Royals in seven seasons and was its top run-getter with 2810 runs from 100 matches.

Delhi has also traded-off Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to the Royals. Tewatia started his IPL career with Royals in 2014 and also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then to Delhi for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had moved to Delhi from Punjab and the Royals successfully traded-off bowling all-rounder K. Gowtham to Punjab before the IPL players’ transfer window expires on Thursday. Trent Boult has moved to Mumbai Indians.