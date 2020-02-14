Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2020: Kohli ‘thrilled’ with new RCB logo Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is thrilled to see the team's new logo ahead of IPL 2020. IANS New Delhi 14 February, 2020 17:44 IST RCB captain Virat Kohli shares a light moment with AB de Villiers. - K. Murali Kumar IANS New Delhi 14 February, 2020 17:44 IST Virat Kohli said he is thrilled to see the new logo of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian captain Kohli is also the skipper of RCB and reacted to the team’s new logo with a pun.“LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 (sic.)” Kohli tweeted.READ: RCB unveils new logo after deleting all previous posts on social mediaThe 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the cash—rich T20 league. RCB are one of three founding members who have never won the title. They last managed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016 after which they have finished bottom of the table twice in three years.For now, however, Kohli’s focus will be on the longest format of the game with his Indian team preparing to take on New Zealand in a two—Test series starting on February 21. The series is the final leg of their tour of New Zealand in which they have won a T20I series 5—0 before losing the subsequent ODI series 3—0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos