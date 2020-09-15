IPL IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 1 Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? How many can you answer right in the following? At the end of the quiz, share your result on social media, too! Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:58 IST Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:58 IST 1.Who was the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012? Rohit Sharma Harbhajan Singh. He took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh. He took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh. He took over from Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy before the start of the season. 2.Who won the man of the match award in the IPL 2008 final? Shane Warne Yusuf Pathan took three wickets for 22 with the ball and scored a 39-ball 56 with the bat. Sohail Tanvir Yusuf Pathan took three wickets for 22 with the ball and scored a 39-ball 56 with the bat. Yusuf Pathan Yusuf Pathan took three wickets for 22 with the ball and scored a 39-ball 56 with the bat. 3.Which is the only IPL game in which the Super Over too ended in a tie? Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2013 Both KKR and RR could not be separated in both the regulation 20-over game and the one-over eliminator. However, RR won on the boundary countback rule. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2015 Both KKR and RR could not be separated in both the regulation 20-over game and the one-over eliminator. However, RR won on the boundary countback rule. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014 Both KKR and RR could not be separated in both the regulation 20-over game and the one-over eliminator. However, RR won on the boundary countback rule. 4.In the 2014 edition of the IPL, where a part of the tournament was held in the UAE, which batsmen top scored in the Middle East country? Glenn Maxwell Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. Brendon McCullum Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. Dwayne Smith Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell scored 300 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 201.34. 5.In which season did Virat Kohli score all his IPL centuries? IPL 2013 Virat Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2014 Virat Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2016 Virat Kohli scored four centuries in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League.