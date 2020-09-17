IPL

IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 4

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the IPL with our quiz.

17 September, 2020 13:53 IST

Sunil Narine raises his bat after reaching his half-century during an IPL contest in April, 2018. - AP

1.Which player has never captained Pune Warriors India?
2.Which player holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL?
3.Which among these players has the most ducks in IPL history?
4.Who was the first overseas player to captain Delhi Daredevils?
5.Who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2014 edition?