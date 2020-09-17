IPL IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 4 Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the IPL with our quiz. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 13:53 IST Sunil Narine raises his bat after reaching his half-century during an IPL contest in April, 2018. - AP Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 13:53 IST 1.Which player has never captained Pune Warriors India? Steve Smith Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. Michael Clarke Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. Ross Taylor Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. 2.Which player holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL? K. L. Rahul KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018. Sunil Narine KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018. Yuvraj Singh KL Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018. 3.Which among these players has the most ducks in IPL history? Rohit Sharma Parthiv has the joint-most ducks (13) in IPL alongside Harbhajan Singh. Parthiv Patel Parthiv has the joint-most ducks (13) in IPL alongside Harbhajan Singh. Ravindra Jadeja Parthiv has the joint-most ducks (13) in IPL alongside Harbhajan Singh. 4.Who was the first overseas player to captain Delhi Daredevils? James Hopes James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Mahela Jayawardene James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Kevin Pietersen James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury. 5.Who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2014 edition? Sunil Narine Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings. Mohit Sharma Mohit claimed 23 wickets in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings.