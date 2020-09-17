IPL IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 5 Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the IPL with our quiz. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 16:17 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner returns to the dugout after being dismissed in an IPL contest in April, 2019. - K. V. S. Giri Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 16:17 IST 1.Which among these cities has hosted the most number of IPL matches? Mumbai Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches so far. Bangalore Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches so far. Kolkata Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 81 matches so far. 2.How many times have teams ended top of the table in the league stages before going on to win the final? 1 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019) and Rajasthan Royals have achieved that feat. 2 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019) and Rajasthan Royals have achieved that feat. 3 Only Mumbai Indians (2017, 2019) and Rajasthan Royals have achieved that feat. 3.Which player is the oldest to win the IPL purple cap, which is given to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament? Imran Tahir The South African leg-spinner, aged 40, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. Lasith Malinga The South African leg-spinner, aged 40, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. Ashish Nehra The South African leg-spinner, aged 40, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 season. 4.Which player has won the most number of IPL orange caps, which is given to the season’s highest run-scorer? Chris Gayle Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). Sachin Tendulkar Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). David Warner Warner has won the orange cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). 5.Which team has never made the IPL final? Kings XI Punjab Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, has never managed to reach an IPL final in 12 seasons. Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, has never managed to reach an IPL final in 12 seasons. Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, has never managed to reach an IPL final in 12 seasons.