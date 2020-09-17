IPL

IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 5

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the IPL with our quiz.

17 September, 2020 16:17 IST

1.Which among these cities has hosted the most number of IPL matches?
2.How many times have teams ended top of the table in the league stages before going on to win the final?
3.Which player is the oldest to win the IPL purple cap, which is given to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament?
4.Which player has won the most number of IPL orange caps, which is given to the season’s highest run-scorer?
5.Which team has never made the IPL final?