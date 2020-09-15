IPL IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 2 Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? How many can you answer right in the following? At the end of the quiz, share your result on social media, too! Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:59 IST Chennai Super Kings has played in 8 of the 12 IPL finals. Which team has the next best record of having played in most finals? - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 09:59 IST 1.Against which team were the most centuries scored in IPL 2018? Mumbai Indians Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. Rajasthan Royals Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. Sunrisers Hyderabad Four centuries were scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. 2.How many ties have taken place in the 12 editions of the IPL? 7 There have been nine ties in the IPL with the first instance happening in 2009. 8 There have been nine ties in the IPL with the first instance happening in 2009. 9 There have been nine ties in the IPL with the first instance happening in 2009. 3.Which team has played in the most IPL finals after Chennai Super Kings? Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in five editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in five editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians made it to the finals in five editions of the IPL: 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. 4.Which Australian has the best bowling figures in the IPL? Andrew Tye Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Adam Zampa Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. James Faulkner Zampa took six wickets for 19 while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. 5.Which Indian player has the fastest 100 in IPL? Yusuf Pathan In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. Virender Sehwag In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.