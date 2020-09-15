IPL

IPL 2020 Quiz — Set 2

Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? How many can you answer right in the following? At the end of the quiz, share your result on social media, too!

1.Against which team were the most centuries scored in IPL 2018?
2.How many ties have taken place in the 12 editions of the IPL?
3.Which team has played in the most IPL finals after Chennai Super Kings?
4.Which Australian has the best bowling figures in the IPL?
5.Which Indian player has the fastest 100 in IPL?