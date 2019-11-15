IPL 2020: The complete list of players Delhi Capitals released and retained

Delhi Capitals has released nine players ahead of the Indian Premier League auction, while retaining a total of 14 players, which includes three overseas players.

The franchise, which finished third last season, has released Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa, along with three overseas players -- Chris Morris, Colin Ingram and New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro.

“At Delhi Capitals, we have always believed that the core of the team has to include Indian players. The last few years we have had a lot of youngsters who have added a lot of exuberance, and last year we were successful in bringing in some experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma. This year also we have added two highly experienced and seasoned performers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Both are match winners, and have years of experience at this level. We do believe that we have retained players who make our side a very formidable one going into the next season, and we will only get stronger and better from hereon,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.