IPL 2021 auction: Arjun Tendulkar goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar broke into the IPL bandwagon as the youngster was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh - his base price - in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.

Son of Indian cricket great, Sachin Tendulkar, the 21-year-old is a left-arm fast bowler, who recently made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scalped a couple of wickets.

A week before the IPL 2021 auction, Arjun smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 77 in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament. The all-rounder also scalped three wickets as MIG Cricket Club won the game by a big margin of 194 runs.

Even though this will be Arjun's official entry into the IPL as a player, he has had stints with Mumbai Indians as a net bowler. He travelled to the UAE with the team last year as a net bowler.