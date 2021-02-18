Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 auction: Arjun Tendulkar goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction for Rs 20 lakh. Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 February, 2021 20:18 IST Even though this will be Arjun Tendulkar’s entry into the IPL, he has had stints with Mumbai Indians as a net bowler. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 18 February, 2021 20:18 IST Arjun Tendulkar broke into the IPL bandwagon as the youngster was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh - his base price - in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.Son of Indian cricket great, Sachin Tendulkar, the 21-year-old is a left-arm fast bowler, who recently made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scalped a couple of wickets.READ: Chris Morris most expensive buy, breaks Yuvraj Singh recordA week before the IPL 2021 auction, Arjun smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 77 in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament. The all-rounder also scalped three wickets as MIG Cricket Club won the game by a big margin of 194 runs.Even though this will be Arjun's official entry into the IPL as a player, he has had stints with Mumbai Indians as a net bowler. He travelled to the UAE with the team last year as a net bowler. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.