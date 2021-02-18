Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 auction: Hanuma Vihari goes unsold IPL 2021 auction updates: Placed under the Rs 1 crore bracket, Hanuma Vihari failed to attract a bid from franchises once again at the auction table. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 15:28 IST Vihari has previously been part of the lucrative tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013, 2015 and also featured in the Delhi Capitals roster in 2019. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 15:28 IST Hanuma Vihari witnessed another disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as he found no takers on Thursday.Vihari, who had placed himself under the Rs 1 crore bracket, was one of the most expensive Indian players on offer for the IPL 2021 auction.FOLLOW LIVE | IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Smith goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 Crore The 27-year-old who has been a feature in the Indian Test squad since late 2018 and had an excellent outing in the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Vihari's unbeaten 23 from 161 balls salvaged a crucial draw for India in the third Test in Sydney.Vihari has previously been part of the lucrative tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013, 2015 and also featured in the Delhi Capitals roster in 2019.The batsman has featured in 24 IPL matches with 284 runs and a sole wicket to his name. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.