IPL 2021 Auction: Jhye Richardson roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore

Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.

Richardson, who was available at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, was involved in a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals before Punjab secured him as one of the most-expensive fast bowlers in IPL history.

FOLLOW LIVE AUCTION BLOG: IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Punjab gets Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 Cr, Morris most expensive buy ever

Richardson who has played for Australia across all formats, will now feature in his first IPL season after being earlier primed as a hot pick at the auctions.



The 24-year-old rattled oppositions in the BBL season with his uncanny variations racking up 29 wickets from 17 matches for the Perth Scorchers - the second-most in a BBL season. Richardson's whopping strike-rate of 12.7 and economy of 7.68 was a standout in the league.

The paceman who was out from the Australian limited-overs side after an injury ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, last donned the national colours in a T20I in early 2019.

The Aussie is, however, still young in the T20 format with 78 wickets from 62 matches while picking up nine wickets from as many T20I games for the national side.