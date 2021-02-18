IPL auction 2021: Pujara goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakh

In the IPL Auction 2021, Cheteshwar Pujara finally found a team as Chennai Super Kings roped him for Rs 50 lakh - his base price.

He returned to the franchise leagues after seven years - the last time he played was for Punjab in 2014. After going unsold for the last few editions, the 33-year-old India international finally found a team in CSK.

Pujara has been one of India's most dependable batsmen at No.3 in Tests. However, he has not been able to make an impact in T20s. In 30 IPL fixtures - his last outing was way back in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab - Pujara has managed 390 runs at an average of 20.53 and strike rate of 99.74.

While he can stave off the best bowling attacks in Test cricket, most franchises haven't quite seen him as a potential option in the IPL.