IPL auction 2021: Shakib Al Hasan returns to KKR

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the IPL fold after being roped in by his old team Kolkata Knigt Riders for Rs 3.2 crore in the auction on Thursday.

The two-time IPL winner, who faced a one-year ban by the ICC, had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Shakib’s hard-hitting prowess and wily left-arm spin checked the right boxes for the franchises. Shakib has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. There was some bidding between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, but in the end, KKR got him on board.

The 2019 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad was Shakib's last appearance in the IPL. In 63 IPL matches, Shakib has hit 746 runs with two fifties and taken 59 wickets.

In an interview with Sportstar last year, Shakib had said that the experience of IPL has helped him learn a lot. “The overall experience has been amazing. IPL has played a huge role in my career. I have learnt so many things. This is the best franchise-based tournament in the world. So, if you are part of such a tournament for a long time, you eventually end up learning a lot. I must admit that IPL has played a huge role in my cricketing career, there is no doubt about that,” Shakib had said.