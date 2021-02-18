IPL 2021 Auction: Twitter abuzz as Morris, Maxwell earn million-dollar contracts

The IPL 2021 auctions broke quite a few records when it came to bidding as the franchises didn't hold back and splurged to get hold of their top T20 stars.

Twitter was abuzz as Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell fetched the big money contracts once again alongside Indian uncapped stars K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan who made merry on Thursday.

Here are some of the top reactions from the day:

Welcome back to the manic world of T20s, Che Pu

Thank you for showing the faith

Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021

And it's a stellar entry for the Chennai boy!

Watched last year's auction with SRK. Can't be happier for him this year. Well deserved bhai. #IPLAuction2021 — Sai Kishore (@saik_99) February 18, 2021

Maxwell under the hammer is a sure-shot firecracker

Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021

Pretty subtle for the million-dollar man. A fiery trio (VK, ABD says hi) in the making at the Chinnaswamy

Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL

Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy! — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021

The defending champion has little to fret at the auction

Mi always smart at the auction. They got quality fast bowlers as well as Getting Piyush Chawla at reasonable price will fuel good spin department which I thinking was needed. #IPL2021Auction — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2021

Unpredictable for so many reasons!

Pujara making merry in Chepauk this time

That moment when you realise you will have to bowl again to @cheteshwar1 in the nets @ChennaiIPL #IPLAuction #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hT2zzqn3Jq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 18, 2021

Inexplicable as the auctions are, can RCB's

I see a lot of you shocked about the price at which the players are going at! Let me break it down. It’s resources (money) which is plenty, supply (good players, very limited) and the demand (role gaps in teams) which is non negotiable. And it’s a 1-year investment. #IPLAuction — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 18, 2021

A sizzling Mushtaq Ali season and Sakariya enters the big league

The Hitman approves