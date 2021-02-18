Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 Auction: Twitter abuzz as Morris, Maxwell earn million-dollar contracts From Morris' Rs 16.25 crore contract to Shahrukh Khan's stellar IPL entry, here are the top reactions from Twitter on the IPL 2021 auction day. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 18:56 IST Twitter was abuzz as Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell fetched the big money contracts once again alongside Indian uncapped stars K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan who made merry on Thursday. - TWITTER Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 18:56 IST The IPL 2021 auctions broke quite a few records when it came to bidding as the franchises didn't hold back and splurged to get hold of their top T20 stars.Twitter was abuzz as Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell fetched the big money contracts once again alongside Indian uncapped stars K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan who made merry on Thursday.READ | IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Morris to Royals, Jamieson, Maxwell join RCB, CSK picks Gowtham Here are some of the top reactions from the day:Welcome back to the manic world of T20s, Che Pu Thank you for showing the faith Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021 And it's a stellar entry for the Chennai boy! Watched last year's auction with SRK. Can't be happier for him this year. Well deserved bhai. #IPLAuction2021— Sai Kishore (@saik_99) February 18, 2021 Maxwell under the hammer is a sure-shot firecracker Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021 Pretty subtle for the million-dollar man. A fiery trio (VK, ABD says hi) in the making at the Chinnaswamy Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy!— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021 The defending champion has little to fret at the auction Mi always smart at the auction. They got quality fast bowlers as well as Getting Piyush Chawla at reasonable price will fuel good spin department which I thinking was needed. #IPL2021Auction— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2021 Unpredictable for so many reasons! Pujara making merry in Chepauk this time That moment when you realise you will have to bowl again to @cheteshwar1 in the nets @ChennaiIPL #IPLAuction #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hT2zzqn3Jq— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 18, 2021 Inexplicable as the auctions are, can RCB's I see a lot of you shocked about the price at which the players are going at! Let me break it down. It’s resources (money) which is plenty, supply (good players, very limited) and the demand (role gaps in teams) which is non negotiable. And it’s a 1-year investment. #IPLAuction— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 18, 2021 A sizzling Mushtaq Ali season and Sakariya enters the big league The Hitman approves Great work so far @mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 18, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.