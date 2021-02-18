IPL

IPL 2021 Auction: Twitter abuzz as Morris, Maxwell earn million-dollar contracts

From Morris' Rs 16.25 crore contract to Shahrukh Khan's stellar IPL entry, here are the top reactions from Twitter on the IPL 2021 auction day.

18 February, 2021 18:56 IST

Twitter was abuzz as Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell fetched the big money contracts once again alongside Indian uncapped stars K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan who made merry on Thursday.   -  TWITTER

The IPL 2021 auctions broke quite a few records when it came to bidding as the franchises didn't hold back and splurged to get hold of their top T20 stars.

Twitter was abuzz as Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell fetched the big money contracts once again alongside Indian uncapped stars K. Gowtham and Shahrukh Khan who made merry on Thursday.

Here are some of the top reactions from the day:

Welcome back to the manic world of T20s, Che Pu

 

And it's a stellar entry for the Chennai boy!

Maxwell under the hammer is a sure-shot firecracker

Pretty subtle for the million-dollar man. A fiery trio (VK, ABD says hi) in the making at the Chinnaswamy

The defending champion has little to fret at the auction

Unpredictable for so many reasons!

Pujara making merry in Chepauk this time

Inexplicable as the auctions are, can RCB's

A sizzling Mushtaq Ali season and Sakariya enters the big league

 

The Hitman approves