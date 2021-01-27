IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

The Indian Premier League 2021 auction will be held in Chennai on February 18.



With India playing back-to-back Tests in Chennai between February 5 and February 17, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to host the auction in a plush hotel in the city, keeping all COVID-19 safety measures in mind.

As most teams have retained their core group, this auction will be an opportunity for the franchises to fix loose ends.

READ | Pant, Ashwin nominated for ICC player of the month awards for January

Leading up to the auction, Kings XI Punjab has the maximum available purse worth Rs 53.2 crore, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.90 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 34.85 crore).

With Rs 10.75 crore each, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the lowest purse going into the auction. "Since we will have a bigger auction in 2022, with more teams coming in, this is an opportunity to just fill in the gaps," one of the franchise owners said.