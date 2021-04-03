IPL 2021: CSK has all bases covered, says batting coach Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Saturday said the franchise has got all its bases covered and is looking to start afresh after a forgettable outing in the last IPL.

In the 2020 edition, the three-time winner finished seventh in the points table and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the league's history.

"I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been preparing extremely well,” he was quoted as saying by CSK website.

READ | CSK contingent member tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IPL 2021

Hussey said CSK had a very balanced squad, adding the new recruits Moeen Ali, K Gowtham and Robin Uthappa were "excellent additions." "I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen is an excellent all-rounder, Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further," Hussey said.

CSK picked up six players including Ali and Gowtham at the February auction after buying top-order batsman Uthappa in a trade with Rajasthan Royals.

Hussey said a good start in the forthcoming IPL would be nice because the players will then relax and play their best cricket with confidence.

"A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and hopefully play their best cricket with confidence, otherwise the pressure can build up on everyone involved," the former Australia batsman said.

Hussey said playing a block of matches would help the players settle and build confidence early in the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Dhoni to Pant, meet all eight captains this season

"I think playing a block of matches in Mumbai will help the players settle and build confidence early in the tournament," he added.

"The conditions at Wankhede are generally very good for both batsmen and bowlers, so hopefully we can start well and players can feel good about their games," he said.

The Super Kings is currently training in Mumbai where it plays its first five matches of IPL-14 beginning with a game against Delhi Capitals on April 10.