IPL 2021: Mumbai leg to go ahead as planned despite curfew in Maharashtra

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) Mumbai leg will go ahead as per schedule despite the Maharashtra government imposing a Section 144 across the state from Wednesday.

Asked whether the new restrictions will have an impact on the matches being played at the Wankhede Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar, “No… it’s as per schedule.”

RELATED| IPL 2021: Teams allowed to train in Mumbai post 8pm despite night curfew in Maharashtra

Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 matches in the tournament and has so far successfully conducted a couple of fixtures in a strict bio-secure environment.

Some of the other officials, who are part of the organising committee have also confirmed that the matches will not be impacted as the authorities have already issued a special permission to the Board and the Mumbai Cricket Association.

RELATED| Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with broken finger, confirms Rajasthan Royals

With eight fixtures remaining in the city, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will lock horns on Thursday, followed by Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings a day later. Earlier, the state government had allowed the teams to train beyond 8pm.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, announced a statewide curfew starting 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on May 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19.