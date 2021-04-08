IPL 2021: KKR leaves for Chennai in chartered flight

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders embarked on the journey to Chennai on Thursday for its first three matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management took an afternoon chartered flight from Mumbai.

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in its opening match of the season at Chepauk on Sunday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will also take on Mumbai Indians (April 13) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 18) in Chennai.

After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for the concluding leg.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL is being held in a caravan format with none of the franchises getting to play at their respective home venues.