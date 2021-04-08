IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: KKR leaves for Chennai in chartered flight Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management checked out of Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Mumbai 08 April, 2021 17:27 IST KKR players Shubman Gill and Gurkeerat Singh Mann in the flight to Chennai. - kkr.in PTI Mumbai 08 April, 2021 17:27 IST Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders embarked on the journey to Chennai on Thursday for its first three matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management took an afternoon chartered flight from Mumbai.READ| IPL 2021: Rohit's Mumbai takes on Kohli's Bangalore behind closed doors KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in its opening match of the season at Chepauk on Sunday.The Eoin Morgan-led side will also take on Mumbai Indians (April 13) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 18) in Chennai.READ| IPL 2021: M.S. Dhoni to Chris Gayle - meet the biggest six-hitters After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for the concluding leg.Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL is being held in a caravan format with none of the franchises getting to play at their respective home venues. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.