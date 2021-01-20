IPL 2021: Morgan to lead KKR, DK to assist him: Mysore

Kolkata Knight Riders Chief Executive Officer Venky Mysore on Wednesday expressed his happiness over retaining almost the entire squad for the Indian Premier League this year.

Mysore said Eoin Morgan would continue to captain the side while Dinesh Karthik would assist the English cricketer.

“We are really happy that we had the opportunity to retain our entire squad. Barring some fine-tuning, we have pretty much retained the same squad that we had, obviously led by captain Eoin Morgan. Dinesh Karthik is there to support him,” said Mysore in a video posted by KKR on its Twitter handle.

“Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. That really makes us strong from spin bowling standpoint. Among pace bowlers, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, the youngsters (Shivam) Mavi, (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier. Really happy about that. Rinku Singh and Rahul Tripathi, that kind of makes our squad a very strong and balanced one.

“We were very happy with that last year. Just a bit unfortunate… We will regroup and come very strong. We will have an opportunity at the mini-auction to do some fine-tuning. We are ready for IPL 2021,” said Mysore.