IPL 2021 Live Blog DC vs CSK live score, IPL: Dhoni's Chennai vs Pant's Delhi; playing 11, toss at 7:00 PM DC vs CSK, IPL Today's Match Live Score: Get the IPL live score updates between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 October, 2021 18:28 IST CSK skipper MS Dhoni. - SPORTZPICS Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between MS Dhoni's CSK and Rishabh Pant's DC.MATCH PREVIEWHaving sealed their playoff berths, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday for a place in the top two.The two teams have been the standout performers in the league with 18 points each from 12 games. Finishing in the top two affords a team a second chance in the playoffs.While CSK is ahead on the table on better Net Run Rate, Capitals will be the favourites going into the match. They have won their last three encounters and boast a potent pace line-up that can trouble the Super Kings batters. Capitals, who finished runner-up last year, will look to maintain that advantage considering that these teams could end up occupying the top two positions in the table and meet in the first Qualifier. A win here could give a psychological edge going into the next stage.While Capitals come into the match on the back of a win against defending champion Mumbai Indians, Super Kings were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.The Chennai side rested Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo and missed their services dealy.It will be interesting to see if CSK decides to field a full-strength side for the high-profile clash.SQUADSTeam Delhi CapitalsPrithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelTeam Chennai Super KingsRuturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath VarmaWHERE TO WATCH TONIGHT'S MATCH?The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will be aired on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.