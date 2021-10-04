DC vs CSK live score, IPL: Dhoni's Chennai vs Pant's Delhi; playing 11, toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between MS Dhoni's CSK and Rishabh Pant's DC.

MATCH PREVIEW

Having sealed their playoff berths, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday for a place in the top two.

The two teams have been the standout performers in the league with 18 points each from 12 games.

Finishing in the top two affords a team a second chance in the playoffs.

While CSK is ahead on the table on better Net Run Rate, Capitals will be the favourites going into the match. They have won their last three encounters and boast a potent pace line-up that can trouble the Super Kings batters.

Capitals, who finished runner-up last year, will look to maintain that advantage considering that these teams could end up occupying the top two positions in the table and meet in the first Qualifier. A win here could give a psychological edge going into the next stage.

While Capitals come into the match on the back of a win against defending champion Mumbai Indians, Super Kings were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

The Chennai side rested Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo and missed their services dealy.

It will be interesting to see if CSK decides to field a full-strength side for the high-profile clash.