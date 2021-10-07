KKR vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer, Gill to open for Kolkata vs Royals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Gill off the mark with a tuck down the mid-on region for a couple. Glorious drive the ground by Gill for a boundary.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill are out to open. Jaydev Unadkat will take the new ball.

The top score batting first in Sharjah this season has been 164 by RCB against Punjab. The lowest score batting first was by Rajasthan with 90 in the previous match against Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Kolkata change: Lockie Ferguson IN, Tim Southee OUT

Rajasthan changes: Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Anuj Rawat, Morris - IN; Ewin Lewis, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip - OUT

TOSS: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals will bowl first vs Kolkata. Samson says Rajasthan has four changes today.

Toss is just a couple of minutes away...

6:51PM IST: JUST IN! Punjab Kings has thrashed the Super Kings by six wickets and 42 balls to spare. The win lifts Punjab into fifth above Mumbai. Can Rajasthan now do it a favour by beating Kolkata comprehensively to keep its playoff dream alive? KXIP vs CSK - highlights

6:24PM IST: Captain Morgan's men are on the verge of a playoffs spot.

Can Morgan find his touch with the bat in tonight's do-or-die encounter? - SPORTZPICS

PREVIEW

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to take a step closer to a playoff berth when it faces Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals' loss against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday means it is pretty much out of the race.

The win against Sunrisers Hyderabad took KKR to 12 points and its net run rate to +0.294, the best among the teams eyeing the final playoff berth. A win against the Royals will ensure it finishes fourth.

However, if they lose, they will have to rely on Hyderabad to beat Mumbai, in which case KKR should go through on net run rate.

KKR has banked on an all-round team effort. Against Hyderabad, playing his first game of the second leg, Shakib Al Hasan made a mark, first by getting out Kane Williamson with a direct hit and then with figures of 1 for 20. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy continue to maintain a stranglehold through the middle overs.

In the UAE, the KKR batters have hammered bowling attacks upfront. However, against the Sunrisers, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi were out early. KKR would hope that's an aberration. On Wednesday, a social media post shared by KKR showed the injured duo of Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson sweating it out in the nets. Should they return against the Royals, it will be a boost.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's meek surrender against Mumbai was the exact opposite of its flashy win against Chennai. On a Sharjah wicket that played low and slow, some RR batters were guilty of playing across the line against length balls as they limped to 90 for nine, their third-lowest total in the IPL. Royals could consider playing an experienced Jaydev Unadkat in place of Kuldip Yadav.

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 23 Won: KKR-12, SRH- 11 HS (KKR) vs RR: 191 LS (KKR) vs RR: 85 HS (RR) vs KKR: 199 LS (RR) vs KKR: 81



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS VS RAJASTHAN ROYALS LIVE?



