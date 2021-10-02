IPL live score, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capitals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from Sharjah.

$(document).ready(function () { // Removing empty paragraphs first $("#content-body-26989124-36788995 p").filter(function () { var html = $.trim($(this).html()); if (html == '' || html == ' ') return true; }).remove(); // Taking a subset of paragraphs using offset and maximum var offset = 1; var max = -1; if (offset > 1) { $("#content-body-26989124-36788995").children().slice(0, offset - 1).remove(); } if (max > -1) { $("#content-body-26989124-36788995").children().slice(max).remove(); } // Show dateline field at the beginning of the first paragraph var showDateline = false; var datelineStr = ""; if (offset <= 1 && showDateline == true && datelineStr != "") { var firstChild = $("#content-body-26989124-36788995").children().get(0); if ("P" == firstChild.nodeName.toUpperCase()) { $(firstChild).prepend("<span>" + datelineStr + " - </span>"); } else { $(firstChild).before("<span>" + datelineStr + "</span>"); } } }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $('div.tag-button').each(function() { var x = $(this).find("a").text() ; var x=$.trim(x); var url = $("a",this).attr('href'); var isAdded = false; $('div[id^="content-body"] > p').each(function() { if(!isAdded){ var re = new RegExp("((^" +x+"|"+ x + ")[,. ()] *)","i"); if($(this).html().match(re) !=null){ $(this).html($(this).html().replace( re, '<a target="_blank" href="' + url+ '?utm=bodytag' +'" ><strong>$1</strong></a>')); isAdded=true; } } }); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="row ad-container bg-grey d-lg-none"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="ad-banner text-center"> <!-- Begin DFP : /22390678/SSL_WAP_Middle, publisher: Sportstar --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1554199388641-0" class="dfp-ad text-center mbot mtop" style=""> <script> userIdentify.then(function() { if(isDeviceEnabled("[large, medium]") && isNonSubcribedUser()) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1554199388641-0'); }); } }); </script> </div> <!-- End DFP : /22390678/SSL_WAP_Middle, publisher: Sportstar --> </div> </div> </div> </article> <article class="secmain1 " > <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-md-12 bg-white bxs pRel p15"> <div class="row mbot pleft pright " > <div class="col-sm-12 related-heading"> <div data-label="articlepage"data-category="relArticles"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot pleft pright tags" > <div class="col-sm-12 "> <div data-action="articlepage"data-label="artTagClicks"> <div class="tag-button-cont"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row ad-container bg-grey d-lg-none"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="ad-banner text-center"> <!-- Begin DFP : /22390678/SSL_WAP_Middle, publisher: Sportstar --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1554199388641-0" class="dfp-ad text-center mbot mtop" style=""> <script> userIdentify.then(function() { if(isDeviceEnabled("[large, medium]") && isNonSubcribedUser()) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1554199388641-0'); }); } }); </script> </div> <!-- End DFP : /22390678/SSL_WAP_Middle, publisher: Sportstar --> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot bg-white" > <div class="col-sm-12 col-lg-12"> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </div> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-lg-4 col-md-12 col-sm-12 col-12"> <aside class=" aside lazyimage-anchor" > <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="bg-white adPad bxs"> <div class="row nopad nomargin"> <div class="col-md-12 bkg-white"> <div class="ad-bannerr text-center"> <!-- Begin DFP : /22390678/SSL_Desktop_ROS_CPD, publisher: Sportstar --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1554880089756-0" class="dfp-ad text-center d-none d-lg-block" style="min-height:250px;"> <script> userIdentify.then(function() { if(isDeviceEnabled("[medium, small]") && isNonSubcribedUser()) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1554880089756-0'); }); } }); </script> </div> <!-- End DFP : /22390678/SSL_Desktop_ROS_CPD, publisher: Sportstar --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbott d-none d-lg-block"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> </div> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 ipsec"> </div> </div> </aside> <aside class=" aside lazyimage-anchor" > </aside> <aside class=" aside lazyimage-anchor" > <div class="row mbot d-none d-lg-block"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="espOptin"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row ad-container bkg-white visible-xs"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="ad-banner text-center"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="bg-white adPad bxs d-none"> <div class="row nopad nomargin"> <div class="col-md-12 bkg-white"> <div class="ad-bannerr text-center"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot d-none d-lg-block"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 mobipad"> <div class="event-headnew"><h4 class="edit-heading fm2 fz18"> <i class="fa fa-square text-warning" aria-hidden="true"></i> Dugout Flyout videos</h4> </div> <div class="dugVdo"><div class="dugout-video dugout-embed-eyJrZXkiOiIiLCJwIjoidGhlaGluZHVncm91cCIsInBsIjoiZ0FZNVFzTTYifQ=="></div><script type="text/javascript" src="https://embed.dugout.com/v3.1/thehindugroup.js"></script> <!-- <div data-float='bottom-right' class="dugout-video dugout-embed-eyJrZXkiOiIiLCJwIjoidGhlaGluZHVncm91cCIsInBsIjoiU0puWnNoTWsifQ=="></div><script type="text/javascript" src="https://embed.dugout.com/v3.1/thehindugroup.js"></script> --></div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="bg-white bxs"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="bg-white adPad bxs d-none"> <div class="row nopad nomargin"> <div class="col-md-12 bkg-white"> <div class="ad-bannerr text-center"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row mbot"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-md-12 col-12 "> <div class="bg-white pleft pright"> </div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> </div> </div> <div class="bot1 container " > <div > <div class="callout2 ff"> <div class="callout-container"> <span style="color:#fff; font-size: 12px; padding:0px 5px; letter-spacing: 2px;">SCORES</span><a class="st-bc-anchor" href="#"><span class="closebtnn">×</span></a> <div class="" id="main-container" data-match-id="51037"></div> </div> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function () { function ajaxCall(url,displayFun){ $.ajax({ url: url, dataType: 'json', cache: true, timeout: 5000, success: function (data) { displayFun(data); } }); } function displayFun(data){ var game_status_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['game_status_name']; if(game_status_text == "prematch"){ $(".callout2").css("display", "none"); return false; }else if( game_status_text =="result"){ $(".callout2").css("display", "none"); }else{ $(".callout2").css("display", "block"); } var msg; var inn = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['innings']; var toss_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['toss']['toss_text']; var result_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['results']['result_text']; var team_vs = inn[0]['battingteams']['team_full_name']+'-vs-'+inn[0]['bowlingteams']['team_full_name']; var game_status = data.data.scorecard.data[0].game_status; var game_status_id = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['opta_game_status_id']; var game_status_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['game_status_name']; if(game_status == 1){ msg = toss_text; }else{ msg = result_text; }msg = result_text; var dynamicTemplate = ""; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="st-score-main center">'; // if(game_status_id != 5) // { // dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd"><span class="score-card-dot">LIVE <i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o blink"></i></span>'; //} if(game_status_text == 'result' || game_status_text == 'stumps' ) { dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd">'; } else { dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd"><span class="score-card-dot">LIVE <i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o blink"></i></span>'; } dynamicTemplate += '<p class="match-status center rslt-clr"> - '+game_status_text+' - </p>'; dynamicTemplate += '<a href="https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/cricket/matchcentre/'+team_vs+'/'+match_id+'/'+team_vs+'/live?utm_source=SCS&utm_medium=cricketSnippet" target="_blank">'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="st-score-wicket">'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-card text-clr">'; var count = 0; if(inn.length >2) { count = 2; } for (var i=count;i<inn.length;++i){ var team_name = inn[i]['battingteams']['team_short_name']; var run = inn[i]['Total']['runs_scored']; var over = inn[inn.length-1]['Total']['overs']; var wik = inn[i]['Total']['wickets']; if(inn >= 1){ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-start">'+team_name+'</span><span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</div>'; }else{ if(i < 1){ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-one">'+team_name+'<span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</span></div>'; }else{ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-two">'+team_name+'<span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</span></div>'; } } } dynamicTemplate += '</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket sc-overs">Overs :<span> '+over+'</span></div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket sc-msg">'+msg+'</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '</a></div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket font-col sharpecorner"><a href="https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/cricket/matchcentre/'+team_vs+'/'+match_id+'/'+team_vs+'/live?utm_source=SCW&utm_medium=cricket" target="_blank" class="txt">View Scorecard <i class="fa fa-angle-double-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a></div></div></div>'; $("#main-container").html(dynamicTemplate); } var match_id = $("#main-container").attr("data-match-id"); var API_URL = 'https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/api/cricket/scorecard/match/'+match_id+'/match'; if(typeof match_id != "undefined"){ ajaxCall(API_URL,displayFun); var interval_call = setInterval(function () { ajaxCall(API_URL,displayFun); }, 8000); function myStopFunction() {clearInterval(interval_call);} } $(document).on("click", ".callout-container .closebtnn", function(){ myStopFunction(); $(".callout2").css("display","none"); }); }); </script> <style> .callout-container .closebtnn{float: right; background:#000; color: #fff; font-size: 20px; border-radius: 0; margin: 0;padding: 1px 6px;} .score-card.text-clr {color: #000;font-size: 10px; background-color: #e7e7e7;font-weight: 700;} .callout2 {position: fixed;bottom: 75px;left: 0px;margin-left: 10px;padding: 0;z-index:999999;display:none;} @media (min-width: 1px)and (max-width: 767px) {.callout2{width:100%; margin:0px; bottom: 52px;border-top: 1px solid #fff;border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;} .st-score-main.center{float:left;} .sc-msg { width: 75%;padding: 0px 5px 5px 10px; text-align: center; clear: both;} .score-one{float:left;padding: 0px 10px 0px 10px} .score-two:nth-of-type(1){font-size:14px; font-weight: 600;} .score-two:nth-of-type(2){float:left; padding: 0px 20px; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600;} .rslt-clr{margin:0px;} .sharpecorner{ position: absolute; bottom: -75px; right: 5px; border: none; width: 85px;background: #ba2011; height:auto; border-radius: 5px 0px 0px 0px;text-align: -webkit-center;} .sc-wicket.font-col a{ font-size: 10px; line-height:12px;} .score-one .score-rw{font-size: 14px !important; line-height:20px; font-weight: 700;} .st-score-wicket{background-color: #e7e7e7;} .sc-overs{float:left;padding: 0px 10px; line-height:24px;} .score-card.text-clr{float:left; padding: 0px 10px;} .score-liveds .score-two{padding: 0px 10px;} } <div class="callout1 ff"> <div class="callout-container"> <span style="color:#fff; font-size: 12px; padding:0px 5px; letter-spacing: 2px;">SCORES</span><a class="st-bc-anchor" href="#"><span class="closebtn">×</span></a> <div class="" id="main-container2" data-match-id="51037"></div> </div> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function () { function ajaxCall(url,displayFun){ $.ajax({ url: url, dataType: 'json', cache: true, timeout: 5000, success: function (data) { displayFun(data); } }); } function displayFun(data){ var game_status_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['game_status_name']; if(game_status_text == "prematch"){ $(".callout1").css("display", "none"); return false; }else if( game_status_text =="result"){ $(".callout1").css("display", "none"); }else{ $(".callout1").css("display", "block"); } var msg; var inn = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['innings']; var toss_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['toss']['toss_text']; var result_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['results']['result_text']; var team_vs = inn[0]['battingteams']['team_full_name']+'-vs-'+inn[0]['bowlingteams']['team_full_name']; var game_status = data.data.scorecard.data[0].game_status; var game_status_id = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['opta_game_status_id']; var game_status_text = data.data.scorecard.data[0]['gamestatus'][0]['game_status_name']; if(game_status == 1){ msg = toss_text; }else{ msg = result_text; }msg = result_text; var dynamicTemplate = ""; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="st-score-main center">'; // if(game_status_id != 5) // { // dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd"><span class="score-card-dot">LIVE <i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o blink"></i></span>'; //} if(game_status_text == 'result' || game_status_text == 'stumps' ) { dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd">'; } else { dynamicTemplate += '<div class=""> <div class="score-padd"><span class="score-card-dot">LIVE <i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o blink"></i></span>'; } dynamicTemplate += '<p class="match-status center rslt-clr"> - '+game_status_text+' - </p>'; dynamicTemplate += '<a href="https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/cricket/matchcentre/'+team_vs+'/'+match_id+'/'+team_vs+'/live?utm_source=SCS&utm_medium=cricketSnippet" target="_blank">'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="st-score-wicket">'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-card text-clr">'; var count = 0; if(inn.length >2) { count = 2; } for (var i=count;i<inn.length;++i){ var team_name = inn[i]['battingteams']['team_short_name']; var run = inn[i]['Total']['runs_scored']; var over = inn[inn.length-1]['Total']['overs']; var wik = inn[i]['Total']['wickets']; if(inn >= 1){ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-start">'+team_name+'</span><span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</div>'; }else{ if(i < 1){ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-one">'+team_name+'<span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</span></div>'; }else{ dynamicTemplate += '<div class="score-liveds score-two">'+team_name+'<span class="score-rw"> '+run+' / '+wik+'</span></div>'; } } } dynamicTemplate += '</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket sc-overs">Overs :<span> '+over+'</span></div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket sc-msg">'+msg+'</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '</div>'; dynamicTemplate += '</a></div>'; dynamicTemplate += '<div class="sc-wicket font-col sharpecorner"><a href="https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/cricket/matchcentre/'+team_vs+'/'+match_id+'/'+team_vs+'/live?utm_source=SCW&utm_medium=cricket" target="_blank" class="txt">View Scorecard <i class="fa fa-angle-double-right" aria-hidden="true"></i></a></div></div></div>'; $("#main-container2").html(dynamicTemplate); } var match_id = $("#main-container2").attr("data-match-id"); var API_URL = 'https://livescore.sportstarlive.com/api/cricket/scorecard/match/'+match_id+'/match'; if(typeof match_id != "undefined"){ ajaxCall(API_URL,displayFun); var interval_call = setInterval(function () { ajaxCall(API_URL,displayFun); }, 8000); function myStopFunction() {clearInterval(interval_call);} } $(document).on("click", ".callout-container .closebtn", function(){ myStopFunction(); $(".callout1").css("display","none"); }); }); </script> <style> .st-score-wicket{ background: #e6e6e6;} .sc-wicket.sc-msg.text-msg{margin:0 auto;} .callout-container { position:relative; background:#ba2011; } .callout-container .closebtn{float: right; background:#000; color: #fff; font-size: 20px; border-radius: 0; margin: 0;padding: 1px 6px;} .st-score-main.center {margin-left: auto;margin-right: auto;width: 100%;text-align:center;float: left;} .score-card .text-bold {font-weight: 500;font-size: 14px;} .score-card.text-clr,.sc-wicket {color: #000;font-size: 10px; background-color: #e7e7e7;} .st-score-main.center a:hover {text-decoration: none;} .st-score-main.center a{color:#000;} .blink {animation: blink 2s steps(5, start) infinite;-webkit-animation: blink 1s steps(5, start) infinite;} @keyframes blink {to {visibility: hidden;}} @-webkit-keyframes blink {to {visibility: hidden;}} span.score-card-dot i {color: red;} .st-score-wicket {display: inline-block;vertical-align: middle;width:100%;} .st-score-wicket .fa {vertical-align: middle;display: inline-table;font-size: 18px;padding-left: 0px;} .sc-wicket.font-col a {width:100%;font-size: 10px;line-height:8px;color:#fff;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:none;text-align: right !important;padding:0px;letter-spacing: 1px;} .match-status{text-align:left;font-weight: 500;font-size: 14px;text-transform: capitalize;margin-bottom:0px !important;} .rslt-clr{color: black;font-size: 10px;letter-spacing: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;text-align: center; } .score-padd{padding:2px 7px 1px 7px; } .sc-overs{font-size:12px;line-height:14px;text-transform: uppercase;} .sc-overs span{font-size:12px;color:black;} .sc-msg{padding-top:2px;font-size:10px;width: 130px;line-height:14px;} .score-card-dot{float:right;color:#215079;font-size:14px;font-weight: 600;background: #fff;padding: 0px 0px 0px 5px;border-radius: 0px 0px 0px 5px;} .score-one{font-size:10px !important;text-transform:uppercase;} .score-one .score-rw{font-size:14px !important;font-weight:600;} .score-two:nth-of-type(1){font-size:14px; font-weight: 600;} .score-two:nth-of-type(2){font-size:20px;font-weight: 600;} .sharpecorner{border-bottom: 20px solid #ba2011;border-left: 10px solid transparent;border-right: 10px solid transparent; height: 0;width: auto;text-align:center;} .callout1 {position: fixed;bottom: 255px;left: 0px;margin-left: 10px;padding: 0;z-index:999999;display:none;} .st-score-main { background-color: #fff !important; color: #000 !important;} @media (min-width: 1px)and (max-width: 767px) {span.scores {width: 92% !important} .sc-wicket.sc-msg.text-msg{margin:auto 0;} .callout1{width:100%; margin:0px; bottom:105px;border-top: 1px solid #fff;border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;padding-right: 0px;float:left;} .st-score-main.center{float:left;} .sc-msg { width:50%;padding: 0px 5px 5px 10px; text-align: center; clear: both;display:block;} .score-one{float:left;padding: 0px 10px 0px 10px;} .score-two:nth-of-type(1){font-size:14px; font-weight: 600;} .score-two:nth-of-type(2){float:left; padding: 0px 20px; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 600;} .rslt-clr{margin:0px;} .sharpecorner{ position: absolute; bottom: -70px; right:17px; border: none; width: 120px;background: #ba2011; height:auto; border-radius: 5px 0px 0px 0px;text-align: -webkit-center; padding:3px;} .sc-wicket.font-col a{ font-size: 10px; line-height:12px;float:left;} .score-one .score-rw{font-size: 14px !important; line-height:20px; font-weight: 700;} .st-score-wicket{background-color: #e7e7e7;} .sc-overs{float:left;padding: 0px 10px; line-height:20px;} .score-card.text-clr{float:left; padding: 0px 10px;} .score-liveds .score-two{padding: 0px 10px;} } span.scores {width: 87.2%; float: left; background: #ba2011;} </style> </div> </div> <div class="bot2 container " > <div class="row ad-container bkg-grey "> <div class="col-md-12 ad-img"> <div id="#section" class="ad-banner"> </div> </div> </div> </div> <footer class=" " > <script> if(typeof clevertap !="undefined"){ clevertap.notifications.push({ "titleText":'Would you like to receive Push Notifications?', "bodyText":'We promise to only send you relevant content and give you updates on your transactions', "okButtonText":'Sign me up!', "rejectButtonText":'No thanks', "okButtonColor":'#f28046', "skipDialog":true }); setTimeout(function(){ if(Notification.permission === 'granted') { clevertap.notifications.push({ "titleText":'Would you like to receive Push Notifications?', "bodyText":'We promise to only send you relevant content and give you updates on your transactions', "okButtonText":'Sign me up!', "rejectButtonText":'No thanks', "okButtonColor":'#f28046', "skipDialog":true }); } }, 5000); } </script> <div class="d-none d-lg-block"> </div> <div > <div class="row footerSticyClass d-none d-lg-block"> <div class=" mbot col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 "> <style>.footerStickySlider .swiper-slide a{width:100%;}</style> <script> $(function () { var close = true; $('.st-close').click(function(){ close = false; $('#stickyfooterarticle').hide(); }); var w = $(window).width(); var stickyfooterimg= false; var slideFotterStaus="down"; //if(!isMobile){ $(window).scroll(function() { if($(this).scrollTop() > 230 && close && slideFotterStaus == "down"){ $('#stickyfooterarticle').css("visibility", "visible"); }else{ $('#stickyfooterarticle').css("visibility", "hidden"); } }); //} }); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { function resizeFooterSwiper() { $('.footerStickySlider.swiper-container').height($('.footerStickySlider .swiper-slide img').height()) } // Swiper: Slider if(!DevIdf.isMobile){ var mySwiper = new Swiper('.footerStickySlider.swiper-container', { loop: true, navigation: { nextEl: '.leanFooter-next.swiper-button-next', prevEl: '.leanFooter-prev.swiper-button-prev', }, slidesPerView: 4, paginationClickable: true, breakpoints: { 1920: { slidesPerView: 4, spaceBetween: '20' }, 1200: { slidesPerView: 3, spaceBetween: '20' }, 1028: { slidesPerView:3, spaceBetween: '20' }, 991: { slidesPerView: 2, spaceBetween: '20' }, 767: { slidesPerView: 2, spaceBetween: '20' }, 480: { slidesPerView: 1, spaceBetween: '20' } } }); $(window).resize(function(){ resizeFooterSwiper() }); } }); </script> <div id="stickyfooterarticle"> <div class="swiper-container footerStickySlider"> <div class="st-close"><span aria-hidden="true">×</span></div> <div class="leanFooter-prev swiper-button-prev"></div> <div class="leanFooter-next swiper-button-next"></div> <div class="swiper-wrapper "> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-women-vs-australia-women-pink-ball-test-day-3-live-score-aus-w-v-ind-w-commentary-weather-playing-xi-injury-updates/article36787578.ece?utm_source=cricket&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 2, 2021 15:30 IST Published: October 2, 2021 08:16 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36789280.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/healyjpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36789280.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/healyjpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Jhulan Goswami the wicket of Alyssa Healy during day three of the Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> <span class="live-span"><i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o"></i> </span> AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Score AUS:80/2: Lanning, Perry eye recovery after tea after Jhulan's twin strikes </h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-2021-live/mi-vs-dc-live-score-today-ipl-match-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-live-streaming/article36788793.ece?utm_source=ipl-2021-live&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 2, 2021 15:31 IST Published: October 2, 2021 13:33 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36789549.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/WhatsApp-Image-2021-10-02-at-31429-PMjpeg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36789549.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/WhatsApp-Image-2021-10-02-at-31429-PMjpeg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="DC won the toss and chose to field." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> <span class="live-span"><i class="fa fa-dot-circle-o"></i> </span> Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, de Kock eye solid start in Powerplay vs Delhi</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/shooting/india-women-win-gold-men-bronze-skeet-team-issf-junior-world-championship-ganemat-sekhon-ayush-rudraraju/article36787547.ece?utm_source=shooting&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 2, 2021 10:14 IST Published: October 2, 2021 07:47 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/shooting/article36787570.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/SHOOTING-GETTYjpgjpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/shooting/article36787570.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/SHOOTING-GETTYjpgjpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian women's and men's skeet teams grabbed gold and bronze medals respectively at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, on Friday." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian women's skeet team wins gold, men take bronze</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/csk-vs-rr-chennai-super-kings-rajasthan-royals-ipl-2021-match-preview/article36773612.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 17:43 IST Published: October 1, 2021 15:32 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36773591.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/CCIUDHinduKSLUMM7PLDSJR16007940422c71132e8-21da-4bc4-8214-087e0bef6967jpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36773591.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/CCIUDHinduKSLUMM7PLDSJR16007940422c71132e8-21da-4bc4-8214-087e0bef6967jpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been his team's batting linchpin." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win game </h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/brendon-mccullum-kkr-head-coach-pk-seized-key-moments-eoin-morgan-damien-wright-kl-rahul/article36787963.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 2, 2021 12:46 IST Published: October 2, 2021 09:54 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/article36787976.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/Brendon-McCullum" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/article36787976.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/Brendon-McCullum" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Kolkata Knight Riders head coach, Brendon McCullum. - BCCI/IPL" class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Punjab seized the key moments, says McCullum</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-orange-cap-list-top-5-highest-run-getters-most-run-scorers/article36776510.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 23:32 IST Published: October 1, 2021 18:15 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/article36783743.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/KLRAHULJPG" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/article36783743.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/KLRAHULJPG" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="KL Rahul" title="KL Rahul is the current Orange Cap holder." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: KL Rahul overtakes Dhawan to become top run-scorer</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-purple-cap-list-top-5-highest-wicket-takers-most-wickets/article36776448.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 21:25 IST Published: October 1, 2021 18:11 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36692548.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/RON4944JPG" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36692548.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/RON4944JPG" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="RCB's Harshal Patel" class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel top with 26 wickets, Avesh Khan second</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-pbks-kkr-punjab-kings-kolkata-knight-riders-coin-toss/article36772175.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 19:09 IST Published: October 1, 2021 14:32 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/ipl/article34413431.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/KLRahulJPG" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/article34413431.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/KLRahulJPG" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="KL Rahul" title="KL Rahul's PBKS will face Eoin Morgans's KKR." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> PBKS vs KKR Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match: Punjab Kings to bowl first vs Kolkata Knight Riders</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-videos/ipl-2021-kkr-vs-pbks-playing-xi-prediction-stats-head-to-head-h2h-most-runs-wickets-eoin-morgan-kl-rahul-kolkata-knight-riders-punjab-kings/article36762355.ece?utm_source=ipl-videos&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 06:42 IST Published: October 1, 2021 06:42 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/cricket-photos/article36762368.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/M46DM118-1JPG" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/cricket-photos/article36762368.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/M46DM118-1JPG" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Eoin Morgan's KKR comes into the game with a win over Delhi Capitals while KL Rahul's Punjab Kings comes on the back of a loss to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021kkr-vs-pbks-live-head-to-head-h2h-stats-records-playing-11-prediction-live-streaming-todays-match/article36762059.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 17:36 IST Published: October 1, 2021 06:40 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/cricket-photos/article36762094.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/M46DM118-1JPG" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/cricket-photos/article36762094.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/M46DM118-1JPG" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="As the race for the playoffs heats up, both teams will look to grab two points and keep themselves in the race." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-schedule-uae-group-stage-fixtures-final-playoffs-match-timings-venues/article35130536.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: September 2, 2021 16:10 IST Published: July 25, 2021 19:05 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/cricket/ipl/article36245761.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/ipl-trophyjpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/article36245761.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/ipl-trophyjpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="The second leg of IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi." class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> IPL 2021 schedule: Full match time table, venues, date and timings</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-mi-dc-mumbai-indians-delhi-capitals-coin-toss/article36773734.ece?utm_source=ipl-news&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 2, 2021 15:03 IST Published: October 2, 2021 12:54 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36773747.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/RJV68994jpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36773747.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/RJV68994jpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Will coin flip favour Rohit or Pant?" class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> MI vs DC Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match: Delhi Capitals to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="swiper-slide"> <a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket-videos/smriti-mandhana-century-pink-ball-test-india-australia-batting-strategy-multiformat-series/article36770707.ece?utm_source=cricket-videos&utm_medium=sticky_footer" title="Updated: October 1, 2021 12:01 IST Published: October 1, 2021 11:47 IST"> <div class=" testwrap vertical-align p10"> <div class="rightimgpardiv"><span class=" fooetrstickyimg wrapImg no-pad"> <img src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/img/placeholder/LANDSCAPE.gif" data-variant="LANDSCAPE" data-src-template="https://ss.thgim.com/incoming/article36770753.ece/BINARY/thumbnail/GettyImages-1344198879jpg" data-proxy-image="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/incoming/article36770753.ece/ALTERNATES/LANDSCAPE_180/GettyImages-1344198879jpg" data-proxy-width="" style="width:100%" alt="" title="Smriti Mandhana" class="media-object adaptive placeholder" /> </span></div> <div class="leftcondiv"> <h3 class=" line-clamp line-clamp-4 fz16 fm2 nomar"> Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI</h3> </div> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="footer" class="font-13"> <div class="container"> <div class="row main-container"> <div class="foo_menu col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <div class="groupsitesfooter pad-left"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 grouplist8"> <div class="row mobilePsd"> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass today"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-tt"> TRENDING TODAY </p> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="first sdf"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-women-vs-australia-women-pink-ball-test-day-3-live-score-aus-w-v-ind-w-commentary-weather-playing-xi-injury-updates/article36787578.ece">Mithali Raj</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="second"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-2021-live-kkr-vs-pbks-live-score-today-match-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-punjab-kings-live-streaming/article36774414.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-women-vs-australia-women-pink-ball-test-day-2-live-score-aus-w-v-ind-w-commentary-weather-playing-xi-injury-updates/article36769207.ece">Mithali Raj</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="third"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-videos/ipl-2021-kkr-vs-pbks-playing-xi-prediction-stats-head-to-head-h2h-most-runs-wickets-eoin-morgan-kl-rahul-kolkata-knight-riders-punjab-kings/article36762355.ece">Kolkata Knight Riders</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021kkr-vs-pbks-live-head-to-head-h2h-stats-records-playing-11-prediction-live-streaming-todays-match/article36762059.ece">Kolkata Knight Riders</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-schedule-uae-group-stage-fixtures-final-playoffs-match-timings-venues/article35130536.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass trending"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-ttw"> TRENDING THIS WEEK </p> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="first sdf"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/indian-men-win-bronze-in-asian-table-tennis-championships-womens-team-finishes-fifth-sathiyan-sharath-sutirtha-archana/article36774037.ece">Table Tennis</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="second"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/smriti-mandhana-first-test-century-hundred-india-australia-pink-ball-test-gold-coast-carrara/article36769774.ece">Smriti Mandhana</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-videos/ipl-2021-kkr-vs-pbks-playing-xi-prediction-stats-head-to-head-h2h-most-runs-wickets-eoin-morgan-kl-rahul-kolkata-knight-riders-punjab-kings/article36762355.ece">Kolkata Knight Riders</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021kkr-vs-pbks-live-head-to-head-h2h-stats-records-playing-11-prediction-live-streaming-todays-match/article36762059.ece">Kolkata Knight Riders</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/srh-vs-csk-ipl-2021-results-highlights-score-ms-dhoni-kane-williamson-chennai-super-kings-sunrisers-hyderabad-josh-hazlewood/article36758602.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/chris-gayle-withdraws-pulls-out-ipl-2021-covid-19-bubble-fatigue-pbks-punjab-kings-t20-world-cup/article36766099.ece">Chris Gayle</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="third"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-harshal-patel-most-wickets-uncapped-bowler-in-a-season-chahal-rcb-vs-rr-kohli-ipl-bowling-records/article36741201.ece">harshal patel</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-schedule-uae-group-stage-fixtures-final-playoffs-match-timings-venues/article35130536.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/statsman/ipl-2021-chris-gayle-ms-dhoni-sixes-andre-russell-ab-de-villiers-cricket-stats-rcb-kkr-mi-csk/article34271149.ece">IPL</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass latest"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-ln"> LATEST NEWS </p> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="first sdf"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-rr-csk-chennai-super-kings-rajasthan-royals/article36789201.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-pink-ball-test-ellyse-perry-first-australian-woman-pick-up-300-wickets/article36788912.ece">Ellyse Perry</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/indian-football/durand-cup-2021-final-mohammedan-sc-vs-fc-goa-andrey-chernyshov-marcus-joseph/article36788487.ece">Mohammedan Sporting</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="second"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/badminton/sai-praneeth-thomas-and-uber-cup-finals-regain-confidence-pv-sindhu-satwiiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag-shetty/article36788576.ece">B. Sai Praneeth</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/hockey-india-senior-mens-national-camp-30-members-sreejesh-harmanpreet-bengaluru-sai/article36788325.ece">Hockey India</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/golf/anirban-lahiri-misses-cut-at-sanderson-farms-championship/article36788262.ece">Anirban Lahiri</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/golf/aditi-ashok-lpga-shoprite-classic-first-round-two-over-73-megha-ganne/article36788248.ece">Aditi Ashok</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4 nopad"> <ul class="third"> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/paulo-dybala-thigh-injury-out-of-argentina-world-cup-qualifiers-squad/article36788196.ece">Paulo Dybala</a></li> <li><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/rr-vs-csk-ipl-2021-live-updates-playing-xi-prediction-dream-11-team-fantasy-picks-rajasthan-royals-chennai-super-kings-stats/article36774151.ece">IPL 2021</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="foo_menu col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <div class="groupsitesfooter pad-left"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 grouplist8"> <div class="row mobilePsd"> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass today"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-tttt"> CRICKET </p> </div> <div class="lnltNews"> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-rr-csk-chennai-super-kings-rajasthan-royals/article36789201.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">IPL LIVE RR vs CSK Toss, Today's Match: Will toss favour Dhoni's Chennai or Samson's Rajasthan?</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-pink-ball-test-ellyse-perry-first-australian-woman-pick-up-300-wickets/article36788912.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">Ellyse Perry becomes the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-2021-live/mi-vs-dc-live-score-today-ipl-match-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-live-streaming/article36788793.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4"><span class='live-span'><i class='fa fa-dot-circle-o blink-active'></i></span> Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, de Kock eye solid start in Powerplay vs Delhi</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-mi-dc-mumbai-indians-delhi-capitals-coin-toss/article36773734.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">MI vs DC Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match: Delhi Capitals to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass trending"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-tttt"> FOOTBALL </p> </div> <div class="lnltNews"> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/indian-football/durand-cup-2021-final-mohammedan-sc-vs-fc-goa-andrey-chernyshov-marcus-joseph/article36788487.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">Mohammedan SC players look to bring Durand Cup joy to fans</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/paulo-dybala-thigh-injury-out-of-argentina-world-cup-qualifiers-squad/article36788196.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">World Cup qualifiers: Dybala out of Argentina squad due to injury</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/la-liga/inaki-williams-sets-la-liga-record-most-consecutive-appearances-athletic-bilbao-win-over-alaves/article36788083.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">Williams sets La Liga record in Athletic win over Alaves</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/canada-november-world-cup-qualifiers-artificial-turf-edmonton-alberta/article36788058.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">Canada's November World Cup qualifiers to be held on artificial turf in Edmonton</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 padclass latest"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 nopad"> <p class="foot-doted-tttt"> IPL 2021 </p> </div> <div class="lnltNews"> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-rr-csk-chennai-super-kings-rajasthan-royals/article36789201.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">IPL LIVE RR vs CSK Toss, Today's Match: Will toss favour Dhoni's Chennai or Samson's Rajasthan?</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-2021-live/mi-vs-dc-live-score-today-ipl-match-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-live-streaming/article36788793.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4"><span class='live-span'><i class='fa fa-dot-circle-o blink-active'></i></span> Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, de Kock eye solid start in Powerplay vs Delhi</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-live-updates-mi-dc-mumbai-indians-delhi-capitals-coin-toss/article36773734.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">MI vs DC Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match: Delhi Capitals to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians</a></div> <div style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px; line-height: 18px;"><a style="color:#a7a7a7;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-news/ipl-2021-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-mi-dc-predicted-xi-playing-xi-playing-11-team-news-updates/article36773974.ece" class="line-clamp line-clamp-4">MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, IPL 2021: Where to watch match?</a></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="group_top_trends col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 "> <div class="row nopad"> <div class="col-xl-8 col-12 overall-sec margin-top-sm sectagpad"> <p class="footer_section foot-section foot-doted-section"> SECTIONS </p> <div class="footersub row addpad"> <div class="col-xl-6 col-12"> <div class="row"> <!--Section start --> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <a style="display: block;color:#a02619 !important;font-weight: bold;margin: 0;font-size: 14px;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <ul itemType="http://www.schema.org/SiteNavigationElement" itemscope="" class="footernav"> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle IPL 2021" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/" itemProp="name" content="IPL 2021">IPL 2021</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle India" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/indian/" itemProp="name" content="India">India</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/indian/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle International" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/international/" itemProp="name" content="International">International</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/international/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle Domestic" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/domestic/" itemProp="name" content="Domestic">Domestic</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/domestic/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle Cricket Videos" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket-videos/" itemProp="name" content="Cricket Videos">Cricket Videos</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket-videos/" /> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <a style="display: block;color:#a02619 !important;font-weight: bold;margin: 0;font-size: 14px;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/">Football</a> <ul itemType="http://www.schema.org/SiteNavigationElement" itemscope="" class="footernav"> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle International" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/international-football/" itemProp="name" content="International">International</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/international-football/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle India" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/indian-football/" itemProp="name" content="India">India</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/indian-football/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle Transfers" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/transfers/" itemProp="name" content="Transfers">Transfers</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/transfers/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle Football Videos" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football-videos/" itemProp="name" content="Football Videos">Football Videos</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football-videos/" /> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <a style="display: block;color:#a02619 !important;font-weight: bold;margin: 0;font-size: 14px;" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <ul itemType="http://www.schema.org/SiteNavigationElement" itemscope="" class="footernav"> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle ATP" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/atp/" itemProp="name" content="ATP">ATP</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/atp/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle WTA" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/wta/" itemProp="name" content="WTA">WTA</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/wta/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle India" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/indian-tennis/" itemProp="name" content="India">India</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/indian-tennis/" /> </li> <li> <a class="dropdown-toggle Tennis Videos" href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis-videos/" itemProp="name" content="Tennis Videos">Tennis Videos</a> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis-videos/" /> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> </div> </div> <!--Section end --> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-6 col-12"> <div class="row"> <!--Section start --> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/kabaddi/pro-kabaddi-league/">PKL 2019</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/">Olympics 2020</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/badminton/">Badminton</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/squash/">Squash</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/">Hockey</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/athletics/">Athletics</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/chess/">Chess</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/golf/">Golf</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/boxing/">Boxing</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/">Table Tennis</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/basketball/">Basketball</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/shooting/">Shooting</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/wrestling/">Wrestling</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-4 col-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="footermenu"> <h6><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/archery/">Archery</a></h6> </div> </div> </div> <!--Section end --> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-xl-4 col-sm-12 col-12 margin-top-sm grouptrpad"> <p class="footer_section foot-doted-gt"> GROUP TOP TRENDS </p> <div class="row latestothersite "> <div class="col-lg-6 col-sm-6 col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <p class="ltnews_othersite"> The Hindu </p> <div> <ul class="first"> <li><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/i-got-covishield-from-india-president-of-the-76th-un-general-assembly-abdulla-shahid/article36787958.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">Coronavirus</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/a-people-who-became-indian-overnight/article36783230.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">Ground Zero</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/india-slaps-tit-for-tat-travel-curbs-on-uk-nationals/article36776967.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">United Kingdom</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/rudra-thandavam-movie-review/article36776270.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">Tamil cinema</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div > </div> <div class="col-lg-6 col-sm-6 col-md-6 col-xs-12 td-sportstar"> <p class="ltnews_othersite"> Businessline </p> <div> <ul class="first"> <li><a href="https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/will-who-give-emergency-use-approval-to-covaxin/article36778491.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">Covid-19</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tatas-set-to-take-over-air-india-in-historic-deal/article36771028.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">Tata Sons</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/technical-analysis/pf-todays-pick/indus-towers-ltd-3087-sell/article36756098.ece?utm_source=SSfooter&utm_medium=grouptoptrends&utm_campaign=ssftrtags">stocks and shares</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="group_sites_icons col-xl-12 col-sm-12 col-12 "> <div class="row nopad"> <div class="col-md-9 col-12 no-pad footer-grp"> <!-- POPUP MENU TOP AREA --> <ul itemType="http://www.schema.org/SiteNavigationElement" itemscope="" class="footer-1"> <li><div class="footer-nemu">Group Sites :</div></li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="The Hindu">The Hindu</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.thehindu.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.hindutamil.in/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="இந்து தமிழ் திசை">இந்து தமிழ் திசை</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.hindutamil.in/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Business Line">Business Line</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://bloncampus.thehindubusinessline.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="BL on Campus">BL on Campus</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://bloncampus.thehindubusinessline.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://frontline.thehindu.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Frontline">Frontline</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://frontline.thehindu.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.thehinducentre.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="The Hindu Centre">The Hindu Centre</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.thehinducentre.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://roofandfloor.thehindu.com/?utm_source=sportstar&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Internal-Marketing" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="RoofandFloor">RoofandFloor</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://roofandfloor.thehindu.com/?utm_source=sportstar&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Internal-Marketing" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://step.thehindu.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="STEP">STEP</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://step.thehindu.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="http://www.youngworldclub.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Young World Club">Young World Club</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="http://www.youngworldclub.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/publications/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Publications">Publications</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.thehindu.com/publications/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/ebooks/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="eBooks">eBooks</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://www.thehindu.com/ebooks/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://thehinduimages.com/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Images">Images</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://thehinduimages.com/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="http://www.thehinduclassifieds.in/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Classifieds">Classifieds</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="http://www.thehinduclassifieds.in/" /> </li> </ul> <ul itemType="http://www.schema.org/SiteNavigationElement" itemscope="" class="footer-2"> <li><div class="footer-nemu">The Site :</div></li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/about-us/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="About us">About us</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/about-us/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/privacy-policy/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Privacy Policy">Privacy Policy</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/privacy-policy/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/contacts/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Contacts">Contacts</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/contacts/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/magazine/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Archive">Archive</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/magazine/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="http://www.thehindugroup.in/subscribe/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Subscribe">Subscribe</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="http://www.thehindugroup.in/subscribe/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/rssfeeds/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Rss Feeds">Rss Feeds</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/rssfeeds/" /> </li> <li> <div class="footer-nemu"><a href="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/sitemap/" target="_blank" title="" itemProp="name" content="Sitemap">Sitemap</a></div> <meta itemProp="url" content="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/sitemap/" /> </li> </ul> <div class="clear"></div> <ul class="footer-3"> <li>Copyright © 2021 THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.</li> <li>All Rights Reserved</li> </ul> </div> <div class="col-md-3 no-pad header-grp col-12"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <style> .addblockersectionNew{ font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif !important; } .addblockersectionNew .fre-trialtext{font-size:13px;} .addblockersectionNew .callout-container{ background: #f3f3f3; border: 3px solid #f02323; padding: 3em 2em 2em; } .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv p.fre-trialtext { font-size: 14px !important; } .addblockersectionNew h2{ font-family: 'Roboto Condensed', sans-serif; color: #171717; text-transform: uppercase; font-size:40px; font-weight:900; font-style: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: 1.27; letter-spacing: 1.14px; text-align: left; width: 100%; float: left; } .addblockersectionNew h2 span{ color: #f02323; font-weight: bold; } .addblockersectionNew h2.deskTopAdDesign span{ width: 100%; float: left; } .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv p{ font-size: 21.5px; line-height: 1.47; letter-spacing: 0.22px; text-align: left; color: #353434; width: 100%; float: left; margin: 10px 0px; } .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv .addRight{ width: 100%; } .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv{ margin:0; } .addblockersectionNew .addExploreBtn { color: #f6f6f6; border: solid 1px #a80018; background-color: #a80018; } .addblockersectionNew .popupBtn { max-width: 200px; width: 100%; float:left; border-radius: 20.6px; padding: 10px 20px; text-transform: uppercase !important; font-size: 18px; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: 1.29; letter-spacing: 0.21px; text-align: center; margin: 10px 10px 10px 0px; } .addblockersectionNew .addsubBtn { border: solid 1px #a80018; color: #f02323; background-color: #fff; } .addblockersectionNew .Already-a-user-Sign-in { font-size: 18px; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: 1.47; letter-spacing: 0.22px; text-align: left; color: #353434; } .addblockersectionNew .Already-a-user-Sign-in .addLink { color: #f02323; } .addblockersectionNew .mobileAdDesign{ display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .addblockersectionNew .callout{ background-color: transparent; box-shadow: none; bottom: auto; } .addblockersectionNew h2{ font-size: 28px; } .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv p{ font-size: 19px; } .addblockersectionNew .addBoxcomBtnDiv{ text-align: center; } .addblockersectionNew .popupBtn{ max-width:190px; width: 100%; } .addblockersectionNew .deskTopAdDesign{ display:none !important; } .addblockersectionNew .mobileAdDesign{ display:block !important; color: #000; font-weight: bold; } .addblockersectionNew .mobileAdDesign span{ color:#f02323; font-weight: bold; } .addblockersectionNew .mbAdjournaltext{ font-size:40px; } } @media screen and (max-width: 480px) and (min-width: 320px) { .addblockersectionNew .mobileAdDesign , .addblockersectionNew .addMidDiv p{ text-align: center; } .addblockersectionNew .addBtnComDiv p{ text-align: center; } .mbAdjournaltext{ width:100%; } .addblockersectionNew h2 { font-size: 23px; } .addblockersectionNew .popupBtn { max-width: 100% !important; } } .ftsignin{ position: relative; } .ftsignin::after { content: " Already a user? "; color: #000; position: absolute; top: 3.6em; right: 3em; text-transform: none; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 500; } </style> <div id="sticky-close-btn" > <div class="row ad-container bkg-grey "> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="ad-banner text-center d-lg-none"> <!-- Begin DFP : /22390678/SSL_Wap_Sticky, publisher: Sportstar --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1603431085031-0" class="dfp-ad ft-sticky" style=""> <script> userIdentify.then(function() { if(isDeviceEnabled("[large, medium]") && isNonSubcribedUser()) { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1603431085031-0'); }); } }); </script> </div> <!-- End DFP : /22390678/SSL_Wap_Sticky, publisher: Sportstar --> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sticky-close-btn" > <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $( ".wapStickyWrap" ).before( "<span> X </span>" ); userIdentify.then(function(){ var paiduser = SubscribedUserPlan.purchased; if(userId == ""){ $("#sticky-close-btn").show(); } else if(userId != "" && SubscribedUserPlan.purchased == false){ $("#sticky-close-btn").show(); } else if (userId != "" && SubscribedUserPlan.purchased == true){ $("#sticky-close-btn").hide() } }); $("#sticky-close-btn span").click(function(){ $(".wapStickyWrap").hide(); $("#sticky-close-btn span").hide(); }); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="gOne"> </div> </footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> //<![CDATA[ var clientDT = new Date().getTime(); document.write('<img style="display:none;" src="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/analysis-logger/Logger?rt=1&ctxId=1144&contextPath=880-942-954-1144-&pubId=4&cat=&meta=read-livesnippet&objId=36788995&type=article&title=IPL+live+score%2c+MI+vs+DC%3a+Mumbai+Indians+takes+on+Delhi+Capitals&url=https%3a%2f%2fsportstar.thehindu.com%2fcricket%2fipl%2fipl-2021-live%2fmi-vs-dc-live-score-today-ipl-match-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals%2farticle36788995.ece&clientDT=' + clientDT + '" alt="" width="1" height="1"/>'); //]]> </script> <noscript> <div> <img src="https://sportstar.thehindu.com/analysis-logger/Logger?rt=1&ctxId=1144&contextPath=880-942-954-1144-&pubId=4&cat=&meta=read-livesnippet&objId=36788995&type=article&title=IPL+live+score%2c+MI+vs+DC%3a+Mumbai+Indians+takes+on+Delhi+Capitals&url=https%3a%2f%2fsportstar.thehindu.com%2fcricket%2fipl%2fipl-2021-live%2fmi-vs-dc-live-score-today-ipl-match-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals%2farticle36788995.ece" alt="one pixel graphics" width="1" height="1"/> </div> </noscript> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js" ></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/js/jquery.slimscroll.min.js"></script> <script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/js/bootstrap.min.js" integrity="sha384-JjSmVgyd0p3pXB1rRibZUAYoIIy6OrQ6VrjIEaFf/nJGzIxFDsf4x0xIM+B07jRM" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/js/thgevnt.fbf9cac0135ea91e16ca18dbdcdb54c8.min.js"></script> <script>(function ($, d) { $.each(readyQ, function (i, f) { $(f) }); $.each(bindReadyQ, function (i, f) { $(d).bind("ready", f) }) })(jQuery, document)</script> <script type="text/javascript"> /*Device width fix for Windows Phone 8 and IE 10*/ if (navigator.userAgent.match(/IEMobile\/10\.0/)) { var msViewportStyle = document.createElement("style") msViewportStyle.appendChild( document.createTextNode( "@-ms-viewport{width:auto!important}" ) ) document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(msViewportStyle) } </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/js/wf-site.4ca151cc907ec7008247a19629d491ec.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/js/swiper.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ss.thgim.com/static/js/recAdvtFiller.js"></script> </body> </html> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"697d47f19fa359da","token":"eaed15cee0874f9fad025889fee44b63","version":"2021.9.0","si":100}'></script>