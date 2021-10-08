MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Mumbai's last shot at Playoffs qualification; Toss, Playing XI at 7PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 55 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi.

5:45PM IST: Will Abu Dhabi witness a MIracle tonight?

First look of the surface in Abu Dhabi. - SPORTZPICS

5:15PM IST: A daunting task awaits the two-time defending champion. Having pulled off epic comebacks in the past, any slim a chance for qualification can well put Mumbai in contention. But the requirement of a win over a margin of 170-plus runs and the absolute necessity of batting first, has already doused big hopes. Here's a look at the highest scores in Abu Dhabi and what exactly MI needs to do tonight

IPL playoff qualification scenario: Can Mumbai still reach IPL playoffs?

Highest Totals in Abu Dhabi in IPL history:

206/4, PBKS (KXIP) vs CSK, IPL 2014

205/4, CSK vs PBKS (KXIP), IPL 2014

196/2, RR vs MI, IPL 2021

There has only been two 200-plus totals in Abu Dhabi in IPL history besides a single T20I total over the mark (Ireland's 225/7 vs Afghanistan, 2013)

What Mumbai needs to do if: Bats first and scores 171-220: Win by 171 runs; Bats first and scores 221-270: - Win by 170 runs

MATCH PREVIEW

Twice in the last six Indian Premier League editions have Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns in the final game of the league stage.

Five-time champion Mumbai will meet the out of sorts Sunrisers in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It is a must-win match for Mumbai to make yet another miraculous entry into the final. Rohit Sharma will hope his unit strikes form against an unpredictable Sunrisers, who snatched a four-run victory from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

In 2015, the last league game between these two teams was a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner set to enter the Playoffs. And Sunrisers wilted under the pressure as MI entered the Playoffs in style.

In 2020, in an inconsequential clash, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha stitched together an unbroken 151-run opening partnership to help Sunrisers end a largely forgettable campaign on a winning note.

This time around, Sunrisers have nothing to gain except for a few individuals who may have a point to prove for retention. For Mumbai, the outcome of its topsy-turvy campaign this year will possibly rely on this clash.

Mumbai's wobbly middle-order will have to fire, considering the enormous task in front of it after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs on Thursday. Mumbai, if it bats first, will need to win by 171 runs to qualify for the playoffs. If it bats second, then the task is nigh impossible.

Head to Head Matches: 17 Won: MI-9, SRH- 8 HS (MI) vs SRH: 208 LS (MI) vs SRH: 87 HS (SRH) vs MI: 178 LS (SRH) vs MI: 96



Predicted Line-ups

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

