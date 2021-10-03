RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Kohli, Padikkal off to brisk start in Powerplay

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

SHOT!

Shami back. Sarfaraz Khan has dropped Kohli! Tough chance but should've been taken - instead Kohli gets a couple. Shot. Shami goes full, too full in fact and Kohli has flicked that behind square for four. Kohli's approach in Powerplay has been aggressive in the second leg. 8 off the over. RCB 42/0 in 5 Overs.

Bishnoi into the attack. Virat could've been stumped first ball! It has been given a wide but had Rahul collected the ball cleanly behind the stumps, Virat was a goner! Padikkal appears to have got a reprieve - an edge off the second ball is grassed by Rahul. Next ball, Padikkal clobbers one over mid-on for four. Ends the over with another boundary, does Padikkal - this time over the bowler's head. 10 off it. RCB 34/0 in 4 Overs.

Arshdeep Singh into the attack. DPD whips Arshdeep to the on side for six. Effortless. Back to back boundaries for Padikkal, who slices an attempted cover drive over point for four. Good comeback from Arshdeep and brilliant from Markram, who saves a certain boundary. DPD used his bottom hand to get a shot over Markram at mid on, the latter chased and pulled it back in time. RCB 24/0 in 3 Overs.

Mohammad Shami from the other end. Kohli gets a single first ball. Padikkal ducks under the bouncer before getting a single next ball. Tidy start from Shami. Four singles and a brace off that over - Kohli pushes the last ball down the ground for a couple. RCB 11/0 in 2 Overs.

Aiden Markram with the new ball. Kohli on strike. Padikkal on the other end. Markram bowls a half-tracker and Kohli whips it through square leg for four. Boundary and a single. RCB 5/0 in 1 Over.

TOSS UPDATE: Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bat first. No changes for RCB. PBKS have rung in three changes - Fabian Allen, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis are out. Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan and Moises Henriques are in.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing 11): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (Playing 11): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

2:45 pm - 15 minutes to toss. Sharjah's been a low scoring venue so far. Will today be any different? We will find out soon.

Here's the lowdown on qualification scenarios: Royal Challengers Bangalore needs just one win in its remaining three matches to ensure a place in the playoffs, but Punjab Kings needs to keep winning to keep itself in the hunt.