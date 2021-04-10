IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 Match 2: CSK v DC- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers In the last five encounters, Chennai Super Kings hold a slight advantage over DC, winning three times compared to DC’s two. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 08:50 IST MS Dhoni's CSK will take on Rishabh Pant's DC in match 2 of IPL 2021 - BCCI Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 08:50 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Head to head: (23 matches: CSK 15 | DC 8)The two teams have played 23 times against each other in the IPL, CSK winning 15 matches and DC winning eight.Last IPL meeting: CSK (179/4 in 20 overs) lost to DC (185/5 in 19.5 overs)An all-round batting effort from CSK, led by 58 runs from Faf du Plessis and blazing efforts from Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, took the side to what looked like a match-winning score.ALSO READ | IPL 2021 DC team previewBut DC opener Shikhar Dhawan rose to the occasion in the chase and his unbeaten 101 in 58 deliveries, along with cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel helped DC chase down the score in the last over of the innings. ALSO READ | IPL 2021 CSK team previewIn the other fixture, Delhi defeated Super Kings by 44 runs.Top performers in this fixture:Highest run-gettersRuns scoredMS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)547Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)498Faf du Plessis (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present)323Top wicket-takers Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015, DC 2020-Present)17Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)14Ravindra Jadeja (CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present)12 Stars from last seasonHighest run-gettersRuns scoredShikhar Dhawan (DC)618Shreyas Iyer (DC)519Faf du Plessis (CSK)449Top wicket-takersWickets takenKagiso Rabada30Anrich Nortje22Ravichandran Ashwin13 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.