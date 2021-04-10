IPL 2021 Match 2: CSK v DC- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Head to head: (23 matches: CSK 15 | DC 8)

The two teams have played 23 times against each other in the IPL, CSK winning 15 matches and DC winning eight.

Last IPL meeting:

CSK (179/4 in 20 overs) lost to DC (185/5 in 19.5 overs)

An all-round batting effort from CSK, led by 58 runs from Faf du Plessis and blazing efforts from Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, took the side to what looked like a match-winning score.

But DC opener Shikhar Dhawan rose to the occasion in the chase and his unbeaten 101 in 58 deliveries, along with cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel helped DC chase down the score in the last over of the innings.

In the other fixture, Delhi defeated Super Kings by 44 runs.

Top performers in this fixture:

Highest run-getters Runs scored MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 547 Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 498 Faf du Plessis (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 323 Top wicket-takers Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015, DC 2020-Present) 17 Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 14 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 12

Stars from last season