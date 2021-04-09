IPL 2021 Match 1: MI v RCB- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick start this year’s IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 1 of the tournament on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head: (29 matches: MI 19 | RCB 10)

Mumbai has clashed with Bangalore 29 times in the IPL and enjoys a 19-10 win-loss advantage.

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters, Mumbai Indians hold a slight advantage over RCB, winning three times compared to RCB’s two. Last season, the first leg was won by Bangalore in a super-over thriller but Mumbai got the better of Bangalore in the second leg.

Both teams faced each other last on Oct 29, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI (166/5 in 19.1 overs) beat RCB (164/6 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

This victory helped MI strengthen its position at the top of the table and it became the first team to reach 16 points that season making its play-off qualification all but confirmed.

MI stand-in skipper Keiron Pollard decided to bowl first after winning the toss in Abu Dhabi.

Devdutt Padikkal (74) and Josh Philippe (33) guided RCB to a decent total of 164/6 in 20 overs. However, MI’s Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat (79*) helped MI notch the win fairly comfortably as the batsman finished the innings off with a boundary off Mohammad Siraj.

In the first leg, both teams played out a thriller where Virat Kohli’s RCB emerged victorious at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After RCB posted 201 runs on the board, Mumbai needed a strong start but lost its captain Rohit Sharma in the second over itself. However, Ishan Kishan took the hull and brought stability to Mumbai’s innings with a well-played fifty. In the 17 over, Pollard hit Adam Zampa for 27 runs. With 5 remaining off the last ball, he hit a boundary to level scores.

MI batted first in the super-over but Saini’s impeccable bowling restricted Mumbai to just 7 runs and also got him the wicket of Pollard.

During Bangalore’s super-over, tensions rose when Bumrah conceded just two from two balls. Needing 6 off the last three, AB de Villiers hit a boundary to bring down the target to two off two. The match went to the final ball but Kohli hit a four to take RCB home.





Top performers in the fixture

Highest run-getters Runs scored Virat Kohli (RCB: 2008-Present) 695 AB de Villiers (RCB: 2011-Present) 634 Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present) 539 Top wicket-takers Wickets taken Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 22 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB: 2014-Present) 19 Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present) 19

Stars from last season