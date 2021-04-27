IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery

India fast bowler T Natarajan, who missed the ongoing IPL 2021, underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu pacer who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL was ruled out of the tournament after his knee injury flared up. Natarajan was ruled out after he failed to recover in time.

Natarajan took to Twitter to share the information and thanked the BCCI.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to BCCI and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan wrote.

Meanwhile, IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff of complete safety inside the bubble with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly saying that the T20 league will continue amid rise in COVID-19 cases in India.