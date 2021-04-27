IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery India fast bowler T. Natarajan underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday. The Tamil Nadu pacer confirmed the news on social media and thanked the BCCI for extending support. Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 15:13 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan underwent a knee surgery. - Sportzpics/BCCI Team Sportstar 27 April, 2021 15:13 IST India fast bowler T Natarajan, who missed the ongoing IPL 2021, underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday. IPL 2021: BCCI assures players of complete safety inside bio-bubble The Tamil Nadu pacer who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL was ruled out of the tournament after his knee injury flared up. Natarajan was ruled out after he failed to recover in time. Natarajan ruled out of IPL 2021 due to knee injuryNatarajan took to Twitter to share the information and thanked the BCCI. "Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to BCCI and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan wrote. Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021 Meanwhile, IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff of complete safety inside the bubble with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly saying that the T20 league will continue amid rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.