IPL 2021 player retention LIVE: KXIP releases Glenn Maxwell, Sanju Samson named RR captain

What we know so far

KKR retains core squad, releases Tom Banton

KKR released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton KKR retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy



DC releases ALEX CAREY, LAMICHHANE

PLAYERS RELEASED: Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Jason Roy PLAYERS RETAINED: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel

MI RELEASES overseas pace quartet - Malinga, Pattinson, McClenaghan and Coulter-Nile

PLAYERS RELEASED: Lasith Malinga, Coulter-nile, Mcclenaghan, Rutherford, Pattinson, Dig Vijay, Prince balwant PLAYERS RETAINED: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy



RR names Sanju Samson as captain, Kumar Sangakkara joins as Director of Cricket

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: COMPLETE LIST

PLAYERS RELEASED: Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson (retired), Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh PLAYERS RETAINED: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

SRH RELEASES FRINGE PLAYERS

PLAYERS RELEASED: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj PLAYERS RETAINED: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar



KXIP RELEASES GLENN MAXWELL, CHRIS GAYLE RETAINED

PLAYERS RELEASED: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair PLAYERS RETAINED: KL Rahul, Gayle, Pooran, Shami, Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin Arshdeep, Porel, Harpreet Brar

RCB RELEASES AARON FINCH, CHRIS MORRIS

Royal Challengers Bangalore has released Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. While it has maintained its core group, the team has let go of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.

THE PLAYERS RETAINED: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson. PLAYERS RELEASED: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann. OPTED OUT: Dale Steyn. RETIRED: Parthiv Patel

ROYALS RELEASES SMITH

The Rajasthan Royals has released its captain and Australia star Steven Smith and is looking at an Indian captain. Chances are high that Sanju Samson could take up the big role.Smith - who took charge from Ajinkya Rahane in the middle of the season in 2019 - has failed to live up to his expectations and scored just 311 runs from 14 games.

CSK RETAINS RAINA, RELEASES JADHAV, CHAWLA

The Chennai Super Kings is set to retain its old warhorse Suresh Raina, while Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla are set to released. The side has already parted ways with Harbhajan Singh.

WILL MUMBAI KEEP LASITH MALINGA?

The defending champion Mumbai Indians is likely to let go of its Sri Lankan pace Lasith Malinga - who missed out on the tournament last season. There are speculations that even Sherfane Rutherford could be released.

JASON ROY, MOHIT SHARMA TO BE RELEASED AND STOINIS TO BE RETAINED? Delhi Capitals is likely to release Jason Roy and Mohit Sharma. There are also indications that the franchise has decided to let go Sandeep Lamichhane. Delhi is also set to retain star Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

WHAT'S UP WITH KKR?

The KKR team management is set to retain Dinesh Karthik, but there is a buzz that it could release Tom Banton - who was bought at his base price of Rs 1 crore. The franchise sources indicate that Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, and M Siddarth have been released as well.