IPL 2021: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders Here's the complete squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2021 auction ended in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 22:34 IST Kolkata, led by England's Eoin Morgan spent over 7.5 crore on eight players in Thursday's big-sale action. - BCCI/IPL Two-time IPL champion brought back Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan before giving a late surprise in a bid for India legend, Harbhajan Singh at the 2021 IPL auction on February 18.Kolkata, led by England's Eoin Morgan spent over 7.5 crore on eight players in Thursday's big-sale action. PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:KKR released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Harry Gurney, Ali Khan, IPL 2021 Auction result: Morris shatters record, Maxwell goes big again, all-rounders rule roost Top five buys of IPL 2021 auction IPL Auction 2021: Full players list of all eight teams TOTAL SPENT: Rs 7.55 croreFINAL SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (captain),Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi