IPL 2021: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time IPL champion brought back Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan before giving a late surprise in a bid for India legend, Harbhajan Singh at the 2021 IPL auction on February 18.

Kolkata, led by England's Eoin Morgan spent over 7.5 crore on eight players in Thursday's big-sale action.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION:KKR released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Harry Gurney, Ali Khan,



TOTAL SPENT: Rs 7.55 crore