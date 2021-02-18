Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals Here's the complete squad of the Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2021 auction ended in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 20:49 IST The Sanju Samson-led Royals splurged Rs 24.2 crores to pool in eight players at the IPL 2021 auction. - TWITTER/@IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 18 February, 2021 20:49 IST Inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals went big at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday as it brought the services of Chris Morris for the highest-bid in IPL history at Rs 16.5 crores.The Sanju Samson-led Royals also added a young blend of Indian left-arm pacers in Chetan Sakariya and Akash Singh to bolster its pace attack. Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season.FULL AUCTION BLOG: IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.TOTAL SPENT: Rs 24.2 croreFINAL SQUAD: Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.