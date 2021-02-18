IPL 2021: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals went big at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday as it brought the services of Chris Morris for the highest-bid in IPL history at Rs 16.5 crores.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals also added a young blend of Indian left-arm pacers in Chetan Sakariya and Akash Singh to bolster its pace attack. Rajasthan splurged over Rs 20 crore to pool in eight players ahead of the 14th season.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 24.2 crore