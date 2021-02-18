IPL

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here's the complete squad of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2021 auction ended in Chennai on February 18.

CHENNAI 18 February, 2021 22:19 IST

The David Warner-led side has brought in Afghan sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, making way for an exciting reunion with his national teammate, Rashid Khan.

Former IPL champion Sunrisers Hyderabad was the silent spectator at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18 before adding three players to its squad.

The David Warner-led side has brought in Afghan sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, making way for an exciting reunion with his national teammate, Rashid Khan.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 3.8 crore

FINAL SQUAD:  David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Zadran, J Suchith