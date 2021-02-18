IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former IPL champion Sunrisers Hyderabad was the silent spectator at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18 before adding three players to its squad.

The David Warner-led side has brought in Afghan sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, making way for an exciting reunion with his national teammate, Rashid Khan.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.



TOTAL SPENT: Rs 3.8 crore